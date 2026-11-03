LIVE: Texas governor’s race results 2026

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The Brief Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faces Democratic challenger State Rep. Gina Hinojosa in a closely watched contest. Abbott seeks a historic fourth term, touting economic growth and conservative policies, while Hinojosa aims to become Texas' first Democratic governor in over 30 years, with a campaign focused on public education and affordability. Polls close at 7 p.m., with initial precinct counts processing to determine the final results.



Texas voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in a high-profile race that will decide if Gov. Greg Abbott continues to lead the state or if a new person steps into the role.

Abbott, who was first elected in 2014, is running for a fourth term and would become the state’s longest-serving governor if he secures the vote.

It could be a tight race between the incumbent governor and his Democratic challenger, State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, who is making her first attempt at the state’s top job.

If successful in unseating Abbott, Hinojosa would be the state’s first Democratic governor in over three decades.

Pat Dixon is also on the ballot as the Libertarian Party candidate.

Initial precinct counts will start rolling in shortly after polls close at 7 p.m. This story will be updated with live results as the ballots are processed.

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Both Abbott and Hinojosa washed out their competitors in the primaries, receiving more than 50% of the vote.

Abbott banks on long tenure, touts accomplishments while on campaign trail

In his bid for reelection, Abbott touted the state’s economic growth, as well as job creation and education reforms. He also campaigned on tackling "out-of-control property taxes" and defending conservative social policies.

Some notable things that have come out of his administration include a six-week abortion ban, legislation allowing the legal carry of firearms without a license, and billions of dollars allocated toward security at the border.

Hinojosa focuses campaign on voters concerned about affordability, education

Hinojosa took office as a member of the Texas House of Representatives in 2017. She went on to become a party leader in the Texas House, especially during the school choice fight, and has continued to emphasize her focus on education while on the campaign trail.

The state rep has highlighted her role as a negotiator of the 2019 school finance bill, and has said she wants to end the state’s school voucher program, along with the STARR test.

Hinojosa also made lowering household costs, or what she referred to as "kitchen table issues," a center of her campaign.