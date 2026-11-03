Polls close across Texas for 2026 midterm election; what to expect next

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The Brief Polling locations closed across the state at 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, though state law guarantees that any voter in line by 7 p.m. can cast their ballot. Early voting and mail-in totals will be reported first as election workers tabulate races for U.S. Senate, Texas Governor, 38 U.S. House seats, and state legislative offices. Mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day will be accepted through 5 p.m. Wednesday, with extended receipt deadlines applying for military and overseas voters.



Polls closed across Texas on Tuesday night, wrapping up Election Day casting in the 2026 midterm election.

While voting officially concluded at 7 p.m. local time across the Central Time Zone, state election law guarantees that any voter standing in line at a polling station by 7 p.m. is legally entitled to cast their ballot. Elections officials will begin tabulating and publishing initial returns shortly after the final voters in line finish casting their ballots.

Early voting total returns and mail-in ballot figures are expected to be released first by county election clerks as poll workers transition into counting Election Day ballots.

What to Expect Next as Votes Are Counted

Initial Results Release: County election departments across Texas publish early voting totals first. Precinct-level totals from Election Day voting will be reported incrementally throughout Election Night as individual voting centers transmit their tabulations.

Key Statewide & Federal Races:

U.S. Senate: The major-party contenders on the ballot include Republican Ken Paxton, Democrat James Talarico, and Libertarian Ted Brown.

Texas Governor: The major-party contenders on the ballot include incumbent Republican Greg Abbott, Democrat Gina Hinojosa, and Libertarian Patrick Dixon.

U.S. House & State Offices: Voters are also deciding all 38 Texas seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, alongside key executive posts (Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, and Railroad Commissioner), state judicial seats, and all 150 seats in the Texas House of Representatives.

Mail-In Ballot Deadlines: Mail-in ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day will continue to be received and processed by county officials through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Extended delivery windows apply for military voters (received by Nov. 10) and overseas voters (received by Nov. 10).

Tracking Official Results

Live, certified vote totals as they are reported directly by local election clerks can be monitored on the official Texas Secretary of State Election Results Portal or through local county election offices.