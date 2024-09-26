Dallas house fire leaves man dead, woman in critical condition

article

A man was killed and a woman was seriously hurt after a fire broke out at a Dallas home.

Dallas Fire-Rescue received a call Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. about two people trapped inside a house fire on Tillman Street in the Pleasant Grove area.

First responders arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. They worked to quickly put out the fire and pull out two people from the home.

The rescued man and woman were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

DFR confirmed on Thursday that the man later died at the hospital.

At last check, the woman remains in the ICU.

No names have been released.

Investigators know the fire began in the garage, but it’s unclear what caused the flames.

The fire remains under investigation.