TikTok star 'Mr. Prada' faces murder charge after Dallas arrest

A TikTok star arrested in Dallas is facing a murder charge in the death of a well-known Louisiana pastor.

Terryon Thomas, who has more than four million of followers on TikTok under the name "Mr. Prada 456," was arrested on Tuesday in Dallas.

Thomas is accused of killing 69-year-old William Abraham in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. Abraham is a well-known therapist in the area.

Abraham's body was found wrapped in a tarp on the side of Highway 51, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Coroner's Office ruled that Abraham was killed by blunt force trauma.

On Monday, law enforcement posted photos of a man, later identified as Thomas, who was driving Abraham's black Lincoln MKZ.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office says he sped away from a traffic stop and ran away after crashing the car.

The U.S. Marshal's North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the 20-year-old Thomas on the warrant out of Baton Rouge.

He is still in custody in the Dallas County Jail. He will be extradited at a later date.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says there is no evidence to suggest that Thomas was a client of Abraham.

Investigators are still working to learn more about the relationship between Abraham and Thomas and the motive for the murder.