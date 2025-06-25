Attorney's TikTok video brings attention to lawsuit in alleged Fort Worth hotel sexual assault

article

The Brief A TikTok video posted by a law firm has brought a year-old lawsuit into the public eye. A Fort Worth hotel is being sued for the alleged actions of a front-desk employee last year. According to the attorney who posted the video, the employee let a stranger into a guest's room, leading to a sexual assault.



The alleged crime happened a year ago, but a TikTok video made last week by one of the attorneys representing the victims has increased public attention to the case.

The video has been viewed more than 60,000 times, and it has surveillance video of the incident. So far, no one has been arrested.

Fort Worth Hotel Sexual Assault

Anna Greenberg is a civil attorney at Houston-based law firm Blizzard Greenberg. She recently posted a TikTok video on the firm's account about an incident that happened last year, and hopes to hold a DFW hotel accountable for an employee’s alleged actions.

Greenberg says her clients, two women, went to Fort Worth for a work event and stayed at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Houston Street downtown.

According to the attorney, a strange man approached the front desk and claimed to be married to one of Greenberg’s clients. The front desk agent believed him, Greenberg said.

Surveillance footage that Greenberg also used in the video shows a man talking to the front desk agent. Greenberg says the desk agent gave the man her client's room number.

Fort Worth hotel lawsuit

When he couldn't get into the room, the man was caught on camera at the front desk again. Greenberg said the desk agent then escorted him back to her client’s door, where she allegedly used her master key to let him in.

Fort Worth hotel lawsuit

According to a civil lawsuit filed in Dallas County where the hotel property management company is located, once the man was inside the hotel room, he sexually assaulted one of the women. The other ran out of the room to get help.

Police were called, and the woman went to the hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Victims Seek Justice

What they're saying:

Greenberg described last year's incident.

"When he said, ‘the red head is my wife,’ one of my clients was red-headed, so she took his word for it, gave the room number. He went, knocked on the door, they did not answer the door at that time," Greenberg said.

"So it was a terrifying experience for both of them, and it has completely shattered their sense of security, and that's why we're seeking compensation, not only for therapy bills in the past and in the future, but really the mental anguish that results from something like this happening to you and it turning your life upside down," Greenberg continued.

Part of the reason Greenberg made the video was to spread awareness to others.

"I think it's just really important to my clients that the hotel industry take a good hard look at this and make some significant changes so that this doesn't happen to other young women or anybody else," Greenberg said.

FOX 4 reached out to Fort Worth police about the investigation. They say it's still active and open, but didn't share more because of the sensitivity of the case.

FOX 4 also reached out to the attorneys representing the hotel property management company, but have not received a response.

What's next:

The civil lawsuit says the two women are asking for $250,000 in damages.

According to Dallas County court records, a jury trial date for this case is set for Oct. 20.