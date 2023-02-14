Ted Lasso season 3 teaser drops, release date announced
The Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" dropped a new trailer for the show's third season and announced when the new season will show up on the streaming service.
Season 3 of the show about an American football coach adjusting to life in charge of an English soccer team will premiere March 15 and contain 12 episodes.
The trailer for the new season shows the shows characters making their own version of Lasso's "Believe" sign.
The coach walks into the locker room and sees the signs saying, "Well, if seeing is believing, then I believe we've been seen."
In a press release Apple TV+ described what to expect this season:
"Ted Lasso" stars former SNL cast member Jason Sudekis in the leading role.
Sudekis has won back-to-back Emmys for his performance and the show has won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for both of its first two seasons.