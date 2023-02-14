Ted Lasso season 3 teaser drops, release date announced

The Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" dropped a new trailer for the show's third season and announced when the new season will show up on the streaming service.

Season 3 of the show about an American football coach adjusting to life in charge of an English soccer team will premiere March 15 and contain 12 episodes.

The trailer for the new season shows the shows characters making their own version of Lasso's "Believe" sign.

The coach walks into the locker room and sees the signs saying, "Well, if seeing is believing, then I believe we've been seen."

In a press release Apple TV+ described what to expect this season:

The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

"Ted Lasso" stars former SNL cast member Jason Sudekis in the leading role.

Sudekis has won back-to-back Emmys for his performance and the show has won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for both of its first two seasons.