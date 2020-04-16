Thursday is Ovation Day in Dallas and Fort Worth

The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth want people to step outside Thursday night and give healthcare and other essential workers a standing ovation.

Residents are encouraged to step outside and cheer from 7 to 7:05 p.m. for all the doctors, nurses, police, firefighters and other civilian workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way to keep everyone else safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea began with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price joined the effort.

“Mayor Johnson came up with this idea and I called him and I said, ‘How about we do this together, Eric? We’ll do DFW.’ And he thought it was a great idea. And so now we are encouraging the other mayors to have their citizens step out a 7 p.m. and clap or cheer or turn their porch lights on to celebrate,” Mayor Price said.

Other cities around the DFW metroplex are being encouraged to join in – a vivid reminder that we are all in this together.

In a statement, Mayor Johnson said people on the front lines deserve to know they have supporters all around them.

Buildings in downtown Fort Worth and Dallas will light up blue Thursday night as well.

