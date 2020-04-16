Expand / Collapse search

Thursday is Ovation Day in Dallas and Fort Worth

Dallas and Fort Worth to give essential workers a citywide ovation

The mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth want all of us to step outside tonight and make some noise.

DALLAS - The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth want people to step outside Thursday night and give healthcare and other essential workers a standing ovation.

Residents are encouraged to step outside and cheer from 7 to 7:05 p.m. for all the doctors, nurses, police, firefighters and other civilian workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way to keep everyone else safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea began with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price joined the effort.

Mayor Betsy Price encourages residents to step outside and cheer for essential workers

The mayors of Fort Worth and Dallas are encouraging people to step outside and cheer for people on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price joins Good Day to explain.

“Mayor Johnson came up with this idea and I called him and I said, ‘How about we do this together, Eric? We’ll do DFW.’ And he thought it was a great idea. And so now we are encouraging the other mayors to have their citizens step out a 7 p.m. and clap or cheer or turn their porch lights on to celebrate,” Mayor Price said.

Other cities around the DFW metroplex are being encouraged to join in – a vivid reminder that we are all in this together.

In a statement, Mayor Johnson said people on the front lines deserve to know they have supporters all around them.

Buildings in downtown Fort Worth and Dallas will light up blue Thursday night as well.

DALLAS SAYS THANK YOU: The Dallas skyline is awash in blue for the 'Light It Blue' campaign to thank medical professionals and essential workers on the front lines fighting COVID-19. (Joseph Haubert Photography)