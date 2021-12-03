Thousands of toys collected by Toys for Tots, including Friday's event in Frisco

Last year, with no holiday parties, or gatherings, it was tough for Toys for Tots to collect all the toys they needed.

But they still ended up with nearly 300,000 toys.

Organizers are now hoping families get back into the habit of donating what they can.

At Riders Field in Frisco, Friday brought a doubleheader of sorts, as people went out to donate to Toys for Tots and enjoy a holiday festival.

"After the year we’ve had, it’s just good to give back to others," Amee Collins said.

Collin County Toys for Tots is back in full swing this year after only being able to hold a drive-thru in 2020.

"Last year during the pandemic, it was a slow year. This year, the excitement is back. Everybody wants to just contribute," Toys for Tots coordinator Maria LeGall said.

LeGall said they distributed 42,000 toys throughout Collin County last year.

This year, they’re hoping to top that.

"I think we can meet that or make it even better and bigger than last year," she said.

And with every donation came free entry into the Frozen in Frisco Light and Ice Spectacular, sponsored by the Frisco Roughriders.

Toys for Tots has had a busy week with donation drives across the Metroplex.

Tuesday, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker stopped by an event at UNT Health Science Center.

"As we try to emerge from this pandemic, here in the wonderful city of Fort Worth, people want to give back and this is a wonderful opportunity to do that," she said at Tuesday’s event.

Organizers said they distributed 74,000 toys in Fort Worth and still have nearly 50,000 more to give out.

Over in Mansfield, a children's choirs took the stage on Wednesday as volunteers loaded up more than 35,000 donated gifts there.

Toys for Tots groups in Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin counties are all still looking for volunteers to make sure every toy donated makes it under the tree of a child in need.

"Through everything that we’ve been through, we need that Christmas spirit. we need that ‘tis the season to be jolly," LeGall said.

People can still drop off a new, unwrapped toy Saturday morning in Mesquite.

Toys for Tots will be at the McDonalds at I-635 and Town Center Drive starting at 7 a.m.

Click here for more information on Toys for Tots events in North Texas.