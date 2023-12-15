Fort Worth man gets 4-year prison sentence in Capitol riot case

article

A Fort Worth man was sentenced to prison for his role in the United States Capitol riot.

Thomas Ballard was sentenced to four years and four months.

The FBI said Ballard took part in some of the most violent assaults on police on Jan. 6, 2021.

He threw several items at officers and beat them with a baton he brought to the Capitol that day.

Body camera and security video led to his arrest months later.

Ballard pleaded guilty earlier this year.