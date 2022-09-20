This is the happiest state in the U.S. (Hint, Texas wasn't even close)

A new report claims that Hawaii is the happiest state in the U.S.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

Hawaii ranked best for emotional and physical well-being. It had the lowest share of adult depression (12.90%). It also ranked high for community and environment.

Maryland, Minnesota, Utah, and New Jersey rounded out the top five.

Texas was near the bottom of the pack, coming in at number 36. It had the lowest scores for community and environment, which factors in the weather, leisure time, divorce rate and safety.

The five states that had the lowest ranking were Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisiana, and West Virginia. West Virginia was dead last in emotional and physical well-being and third-worst for work environment.

How important is money to people’s happiness?



"Money is important in as much as it helps us achieve basic needs or other things that would bring happiness. So having money does not make people happy, but spending money in strategic ways can make people happy. People tend to be happier when they spend money on others (altruistic spending), or on time-savers, such that people have more leisure time to spend on fun or meaningful activities. Research shows that excess wealth does not correlate strongly with happiness, but it is definitely better to be very rich than very poor," Dylan Faulkner Selterman, Ph.D. – Associate Teaching Professor, Johns Hopkins University said.

