Third flu-related death reported in Dallas County this season
DALLAS - A 79-year-old is the third flu-related death reported in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 flu season.
Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) added that they had pre-existing medical conditions and lived in Irving.
“This is the earliest we have had this much flu activity in than last ten years,” DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said in a release. “It’s not too late to get your seasonal flu shot.”
DCHHS immunization clinics will be offering free flu shots for adults and children until supplies last.
Health officials recommend everyone over 6 months of age should get a flu shot every flu season.