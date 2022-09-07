Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 9-11

article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Bad Bunny attends Made In America Festival on September 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

Friday, September 9

Bad Bunny at AT&T Stadium

Spotify says he is the most listened-to artist in the world, and he's coming to Arlington. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer brings his World's Hottest Tour to AT&T Stadium. Diplo will also be performing.

Mecum Car Auction at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

A gearhead's dream is coming to Dallas this week. 1,500 classic cars, trucks and more are headed to the auction block. Last year's show in Dallas sold more than $36 million worth of cars. The auction runs Wednesday to Saturday.

Gas Monkey Garage Auction

If you can't get enough car auction action, Fort Worth native turned Fast N' Loud star Richard Rawlings is selling off 27 of his own cars at an auction that starts Wednesday and runs through Sept. 14. Some cars hitting the auction block include the beautiful Ford "King T" roadster and a 1965 Fastback K-Code 5-Speed.

Dallas Chocolate Festival at Fashion Industry Gallery

Chocolics, this one is for you. Whether you like to make chocolate or just eat it you can find something for you. Some of Dallas' best chocolatiers will be at this festival. The sweet fun starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

PASADENA, CA - DECEMBER 27: Comedian Bill Burr performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on December 27, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images) Expand

Saturday, September 10

Comedian Bill Burr at the American Airlines Center

Known for speaking his mind, Bill Burr is one of the funniest stand-up comedians around. His Slight Return Tour comes to the AAC.

The Killers at Dickies Arena

Get ready to scream Mr. Brightside until you voice gives out. The concert at Dickies Arena will celebrate the band's two newest albums Pressure Machine and Imploding The Mirage along with their other popular hits.

Disney Junior Live On Tour at Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie

The whole family can enjoy this fun show! Packed with costumed characters including Mickey, Minnie, Spider-Man and more!

Everybody's Favorite BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival in The Colony

This multi-city tour of hot sauce and seasonings makes its way to the Five Star Complex in The Colony Friday and Saturday. There will be music and plenty of food!

Fort Worth Margarita Festival at The Yard

Nothing says the weekend quite like a margarita. Sample over 10 margaritas from Fort Worth's best bars and restaurants. There will also be food trucks, a 50-foot Ferris wheel and a raffle to win a trip to Mexico!

Football: Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb (88) in action vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa, FL 9/9/2021 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X1637 Expand

Sunday, September 11

Cowboys Season Opener at AT&T Stadium

The Cowboys kick off the 2022 season on Sunday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watch parties are being held at bars and restaurants across the Metroplex. If you are the tailgating type, parking lots typically open 5 hours before kickoff (7:20 p.m. this week). Tailgating is first come, first serve at spaces in Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15. If you want to get into the game itself, it will cost you.

Aida Cuevas "The Queen of Mariachi" at the Meyerson

The Grammy Award winner is putting on a series of shows this weekend. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday the queen of traditional Mexican music takes the stage.

Panic! At The Disco at Dickies Arena

The pop-punk sensations come to Fort Worth for their Viva Las Vengence Tour.

Fort Worth Pickle Crawl

A perfect event for people who love everything pickled. This bar crawl features pickle-themed drinks, pickle-themed food and lots of pickle back shots.

Free Things To Do This Weekend

Trucktoberfest at the Truckyard in Dallas

The Truckyard is known for throwing some pretty wild theme parties every month. For September, the bar is holding its second annual Trucktoberfest. There will be stein holding contests, Weiner dog races, and even a pretzel eating contest. The celebration this Saturday and Sunday will have special Oktoberfest beers on tap and German-themed foods.

Carry The Load Headstone Cleaning at DFW National Cemetery

In honor of the lives lost 9/11, volunteers will meet at the DFW National Cemetery on Friday morning to beautify the grounds. The event starts at 10 a.m. Friday, registraiton is required.

9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Mesquite Freedom Park

The Mesquite Police and Fire Honor Guards and the Mesquite Fire Department Pipe and Drum Core will perform at an event at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The ceremony will be held in front of a 15-foot, 575 pound steel beam recovered from one of the Twin Towers.

