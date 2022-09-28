article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Friday, September 30

State Fair of Texas Opens

Big Tex! Fried Foods! You know this weekend is all about the return of the State Fair. The doors open Friday and the fair stays open until Oct. 23. In addition to the rides and food, there are plenty of local entertainers on Friday from country singer Joshua Ray Walker to local comedians. Of course there are bigger acts as well, superstar Trace Adkins performs Friday at 8:30. Before you make the trip be sure to check out our guide to discounts and deals.

Tickets and Info Here

Elton John at Globe Life Field in Arlington

Elton John returns to Texas for his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’. The Rocketman singer played in Dallas at the American Airlines Center in March after delays due to COVID. It could be your last chance to see Elton John live, the tour is being advertised as his last ever.

Tickets and Info Here

"Weird Al" Yankovic at the Majestic Theater in Dallas

The king of parody songs makes a stop in Dallas for his other music on the "Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" with Emo Philips. The five-time Grammy winner, and subject of an upcoming movie starring Daniel Radcliffe, will only be performing the original songs from his 14-album catalog.

Tickets and Info Here

Cobra Kai's Bret Ernst at Dallas Comedy Club

Bret Ernst, star of shows like Cobra Kai and WEEDS, brings his stand-up comedy show to Dallas.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, October 1

Komen More Than Pink Walk in Fort Worth

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month The Susan G. Komen Foundation will hold it's More Than Pink walk at The Shop at Clearfork. It's the breast cancer organization's first in-person walk since 2019. The event opens at 7 a.m. with the walk starting at 8:30 a.m.

Register Here

Frisco Oktoberfest

Frisco is kicking off October with an Oktoberfest of its own. It all starts with a keg tapping at Frisco Square at 11 a.m. There will be plenty of beer, food and polka music. Plus a bier hoisting competition, a brat eating contest, keg rolling races and a dachshund race.

Tickets and Info Here

The Beach Boys at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Fall is here, but you can still channel that summer feeling. The remaining members of the Beach Boys are out for their ‘Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer Tour’.

Tickets and Info Here

State Fair Classic: Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M at the Cotton Bowl

This HBCU football showdown in Dallas is always a blast. This year there will be a pregame performance by Ashanti.

Tickets and Info Here

UNITED STATES - JUNE 19: Soap bubble artist Fan Yang performs his Off-Broadway "Gazillion Bubble Show" at New World Stages on W. 50th St. (Photo by Susan Watts/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) Expand

Sunday, October 2

The Gazillion Bubble Show at the Coppell Arts Center

Truly a one-of-a-kind show. Master of Bubbles Fan Yang shows off some of his amazing soapy masterpieces this Saturday and Sunday. This one hour performance of "bubble magic" is a sight to see!

Tickets and Info Here

ZestFest Hot Sauce and Music Festival at Market Hall

Consider yourself something of heat seeker? This festival is for you. This Friday to Sunday there will be a celebration of all bold and flavorful foods. There will be celebrity chefs, a fiery food challenge and a chili eating championship.

Tickets and Info Here

Smashing Pumpkins at the American Airlines Center

Billy Corgan and the Smashing Pumpkins are kick-starting October with their ‘Spirits on Fire' Tour. Jane's Addiction will also be joining the show.

Tickets and Info Here

Frights‘n Lights at Riders Stadium in Frisco

Spooky season is officially here! All of October, the family fun Halloween event will have a hay maze, foam pit and plenty of other fun events. Frights‘n Lights is open this Saturday and Sunday, and will be open at various times and dates throughout the month, so be sure to check!

Tickets and Info Here

Free Things to Do This Weekend

Cottonwood Arts Festival in Richardson

A fine arts show featuring some of the nation's top visual artists comes to Cottonwood Park in Richardson this Saturday and Sunday. In addition to art, there will be food and drinks!

Info Here

DFW Dragon Boat, Kite & Lantern Festival in Irving

Head out to Lake Carolyn for a celebration of Asian culture. There will be dragon boat races, kite making demonstrations and competitions, dragon and lion dances and much, much more.

More Info Here

