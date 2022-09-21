Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 23-25

article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend.

Friday, September 23

Plano Balloon Festival

The Plano Balloon Festival is back in a big way. The festival shows off 30 giant hot air balloons (you can even take a ride), there will also be live music and great food. The festival runs from Thursday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25 with a huge fireworks show on Friday night. Be sure to stop by the FOX 4 booth to meet some of your favorite on-air personalities and even take a selfie on the FOX 4 news set!

Fort Worth Oktoberfest at Trinity Park

The 3-day celebration of German culture comes to Fort Worth this weekend. Beer will be easy to find and there will be plenty of polka music! There will be stein hoisting, bier barrel rolling and even carnival rides and games! The fun starts Friday.

Lewisville Western Days in Old Town Lewisville

This Friday and Saturday get ready to have some good ol' western fun. You can see the cattle drive parade on Saturday night, the USA Mullet Championship on Friday at 7 p.m. or the World Tamale Eating Championship Saturday at noon. Of course, the big draw is the music. Randy Rogers Band takes the stage at 10 p.m. on Friday and Gary Allan performs at 10 p.m. Saturday. If you want to save some money, show up early! You do not need a ticket if you arrive before 7 p.m.

Cirque du Soliel's OVO at Dickies Arena

These acrobats know what they are doing. Cirque du Soliel comes to Fort Worth for the first time since 2017 with a brand-new performance they say will "redefine the limits of the human body". There will be 5 shows from Thursday to Sunday.

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (#35) and Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Malik Hornsby (#4) try to recover a fumble during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A& Expand

Saturday, September 24

Southwest Classic: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium

Jerry Jones loves to play host to his Razorbacks. Texas A&M is looking to keep their momentum going after an upset win over Miami last weekend. The two iconic teams first met in 1903, Arkansas leads the all-time series 42-33-3.

ZZ Top and Jeff Beck with Ann Wilson at Dos Equis Pavilion

The popular Texas band takes the stage at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. Jeff Beck of the Yardbirds is also performing with Ann Wilson from Heart.

Irving Margarita Festival at Toyota Music Factory

2,500 margarita lovers will vote on the best margarita in Irving. A ticket gets you 10 samples of margaritas from some of Irving's best bars and restaurants. There will also be a live DJ, tacos and they are even giving away a trip to Mexico.

Mending Minds 5K 2022 at Smith Park

The goal of the event is to raise money to create programs at schools where underserved children can talk about mental health and suicide prevention. After the run/walk there will be family-friendly games, food and photo ops.

Sunday, September 25

Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic at the SMU Tennis Complex

Dallas's favorite German is holding his 5th annual charity pro-am tennis tournament. In addition to Dirk, Mavs star Luka Doncic, and former tennis pros Andy Roddick and Mardy Fish will compete. All proceeds benefit the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation which awards grants to organizations focusing on children's wellbeing, health and education. Doors to the tournament open at 10 a.m.

Downtown McKinney Oktoberfest

Yes, it is another Oktoberfest, but 'tis the season. McKinney's celebration includes stein-holding competitions, weenie dog races, beard and mustache competitions and lots and lots of beer. The 15th annual event runs from Friday to Sunday.

Kevin James at the Majestic Theatre

You loved him in 'Hitch' and 'King of Queens' now actor Kevin James is taking his act around the country. Sunday he brings his stand-up show to the Majestic Theatre in Dallas.

DFW Fiber Fest at the Irving Convention Center

A fun-filled time for everyone who loves knitting! The festival runs from Thursday to Sunday and includes tons of classes to learn everything from crochet to loom weaving.

Free Things to Do This Weekend

Murphy Maize Days

The 13th annual Murphy Maize Days event starts at noon on Saturday at Murphy Central (550 N. Murphy Road Murphy, TX 75094). The celebration of fall has a kids zone, food, drinks and more!

Dallas VegFest at Kiest Park Recreation Center

The annual festival celebrating healthy eating is back at Kiest Park Recreation Center this Sunday. The event will feature knowledgeable speakers, delicious food, local and area vendors, professional cooking demonstrations, nutrition education, fun exercise classes, lots of free samples.

