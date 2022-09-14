Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 16-18

article

Fall festival season is here and that means there is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend.

Friday, September 16

Addison Oktoberfest at Addison Circle Park

It's that time of year again! The Addison Oktoberfest runs from Thursday to Sunday. The 35th annual celebration of German food, beer and music is the one of the largest and most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations in the United States.

Michael Buble at the American Airlines Center

Canadian singer Michael Buble takes his Higher Tour to the AAC.

Little Elm Autumn Fest at Little Elm Park

A perfect place to take the kids! The celebration at Little Elm park starts on Thursday and goes through Sunday. There will be a carnival with rides and games, live music, food trucks and more. Friday night is Oktoberfest Night.

Kathleen Madigan at the Majestic Theater

One of the funniest comedians going takes to the Majestic Theater stage for her "Do You Have Any Ranch?" Tour. If you want to see her check out her specials on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO or watch her appearance on Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee".

Saturday, September 17

GrapeFest in Grapevine

Get ready to wine and dine. The 36th annual Grapevine GrapeFest runs Thursday through Sunday. While the wine is the main attraction, there is plenty to do for the whole family. Saturday will be a big day for the festival: country star Jack Ingram headlines a concert at 9:30 p.m.

Autumn at the Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is hosting its 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum festival. The theme of the festival is ‘A Fall Fairy Tale’. Pumpkin Village is decorated with more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. The event runs through Oct. 31.

Rubber Duck Regatta and Jeep Festival at Rockwall Harbor

Buy a duck and watch it race! Each rubber duck costs $10, if your duck wins, you win a Jeep Wrangler! The race is at 4 p.m. and all proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Texas and the Rockwall Grace Clinic. There is also music, games, rides and much more.

Texas Latino Pride Music Festival at Reverchon Park

The 8th annual Texas Latino Pride Music Festival comes to Dallas this weekend. 12 acts are set to perform at the the show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Sunday, September 18

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 World Tour at Globe Life Field

The California rock band makes a trip to Arlington on Sunday. The show is one of the last U.S. stops on the band's global stadium tour. The Strokes and Thundercat are expected to open for them.

Daddy Yankee at the American Airlines Center

The King of Reggaeton comes to the AAC in Dallas for his La Ultima Vuelta World Tour. "Gasolina" was recently named the best raggaeton song of all time by Rolling Stone.

Dallas Carnival Caribbean Festival at Joe Pool Lake

The Carnival Parade will be filled with food, music and festivities. Children under 12 years old are free. DJs and events will play Thursday to Sunday. Sunday's celebration includes the Parade of the Bands.

Cirque du Ballet at Winspear Opera House

This world premiere presents an amazing array of fabulous characters and choreography under the big top. See your favorite moments from ballets like Cinderella, Dracula, Swan Lake, and more. Shows are Friday through Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium

Dak will not be playing, but Cooper Rush and company will take on star-in-the-making Joe Burrow and the defending AFC Champion Bengals. Who knows, maybe you can find some tickets for cheap!

Free Things To Do This Weekend

Trinity River Book Festival in Fort Worth

The celebration of National Literacy Month comes to the Trinity River Pavilion in Fort Worth on Saturday. The festival starts at 9 a.m. and it features a 5k run, activities for kids, poetry in the park and much more.

'til Midnight at the Nasher

The event at the Nasher Sculpture Center happens each third Friday of the month and is always a hit. Live outdoor concerts will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. At 9:30 p.m. the movie ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ will be shown.

