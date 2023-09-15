Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 15-17

article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

All Weekend

Addison Oktoberfest

The Addison Oktoberfest is said to be one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations in the country. The family-friendly festival features traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels, interactive games, dachshund races, several types of German food, and, of course, beer. It runs from Thursday through Sunday in Addison Circle Park.

Grapevine Grapefest

Grapevine’s 37th annual Grapefest is the largest wine festival in the Southwest. The four-day festival on Grapevine’s historic Main Street features wine tastings, grape stomping, workshops, live music, food, vendors, a kids' zone, and more. It runs through Sunday.

Autumn at the Arboretum

The Pumpkin Village returns to the Dallas Arboretum featuring 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash. This year’s theme is "It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." Guests have endless opportunities to take pictures with creative displays based on the 1966 Peanuts classic.

Denton Blues Festival

Blues musicians from around the country will be on stage this weekend at the 25th annual Denton Blues Festival located in Quakertown Park. In addition to the live music, the event features numerous art and food vendors. It’s family-friendly and free to the public.

Epic Art & Music Festival

This two-day festival at EpicCentral in Grand Prairie will be brimming with creativity, art, and music. It features live performances with the Tejas Brothers as the headliner, art installations, craft demonstrations, and over 70 vendors.

Friday, Sept. 15

Game 1: Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream

The Dallas Wings will have a home-court advantage in their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Dream. Fans are encouraged to show their support Friday night at College Park Center in Arlington. The game starts at 8:30 p.m.

Donnell Rawlings at the Addison Improv

Comedian Donnell Rawlings is known for his role as Ashy Larry on Chappelle’s Show and as the voice of Dez in Pixar’s SOUL. He has several shows at the Addison Improv on Friday and Saturday.

‘Til Midnight at the Nasher

Spend Friday night with friends or a loved one at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas. The museum’s lawn will be open from 6 p.m. until midnight with live music, film screenings, and opportunities to experience art. It’s perfect for a date night. Admission is free with registration.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Skate to Selena

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Galleria Dallas is hosting a Selena-themed skate night on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ice skaters can celebrate with songs from the Queen of Tejano music and other artists who shaped Latin music.

DeSoto Hispanic Heritage Festival

Celebrate Hispanic culture with a festival Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the DeSoto Amphitheater. The event features live music, folk dances, special guests, and history displays, as well as Hispanic vendors and food booths.

Light Up Lockwood

The city of Richardson, the CORE District, and the Lockwood neighborhood are hosting a family-friendly event on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It features food, drinks, shopping, entertainment, and a one-of-a-kind light show projected on the iconic Richardson water tower. Tickets are free online.

Rally Day at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting this season’s first monthly Rally Day at AT&T Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Fans can take a self-guided tour of the stadium and cheerleader locker rooms, play on the inflatables on the football field, and meet the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders or the team’s mascot, Rowdy.

Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival

Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, is taking Shaq’s Bass All-Stars to the next level with his first large-scale bass festival. The two-stage event Saturday night at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth is nearly sold out. It features a lineup of Shaq’s favorite bass acts including Alison Wonderland, Diesel, Kai Wachi, Sullivan King, and Crankdat.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Marlon Wayans at the Majestic Theatre

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans has a show Sunday at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. It’s sure to be a night brimming with laughter and unforgettable comedy.

