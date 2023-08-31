article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, September 1

Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas

The 6th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival from The Black Academy of Arts & Letters will be at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center all weekend. The shows start Friday at 6:30 p.m. and run through Sunday night.

An Evening with Kevin Von Erich: Stories from the Top Rope at the Majestic Theatre

North Texas wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich will talk about his time in the ring on Friday night. Von Erich will share insights into his career, personal triumphs and tragedies. The Dallas legend is the subject of the upcoming movie The Iron Claw starring Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Lionel Richie performs onstage as the Everglades Foundation Celebrates 30 Years at the Breakers on February 18, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for The Everglades Foundation)

Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire at the American Airlines Center

Grab some friends and sing a song all night long. Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire will be taking the stage at the American Airlines Center this Friday. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is expected to start at 7:30 p.m.

WACKEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 02: Singer Glenn Danzig of the American band Danzig of the Wacken Open Air festival on August 2, 2018 in Wacken, Germany. Wacken is a village in northern Germany with a population of 1,800 that has hosted the annual festival, Expand

Danzig at Toyota Music Factory in Irving

Glenn Danzig, the singer of The Original Misfits, will be playing his entire debut solo album Danzig I to celebrate its 35th anniversary. The show is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

Big Noon Kickoff at TCU

The 17th ranked TCU Horned Frogs are looking to start off the season on the right note. They'll take on the Colorado Buffaloes and their new coach Deion Sanders. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew will be in Fort Worth for the game. The show goes live from the lawn of the Dee J. Kelly Alumni & Visitors Center at 9 a.m. until kickoff at 11 a.m. There will be band members and plenty of purple out there.

Warbirds & Wheels at the Lancaster Airport

See World War II aircrafts up close and even get a chance to go for a ride in an historic plane. There will also be plenty of classic cars to take a look at. The show at the Lancaster Airport is this weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the event is free, but parking will cost you $20.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Karol G performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

Karol G at the Cotton Bowl

Global superstar singer Karol G returns to the stage with her Mañana Sera Bonito stadium tour. The Spanish language artist is known for hits like ‘Provenza’ and ‘Ricos Besos.’ The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Dinosaurs Live! in McKinney

Take a trip back through time and take your family to go see the dinosaurs this weekend. The Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney is hosting an event called Dinosaurs Live. You can see a 46-foot-long animatronic T. Rex and plenty of other realistic looking dinos that are perfect for photo ops. There is also a fossil dig for kids who love playing in the sand. All the Jurassic fun is included in the usual price of admission.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 02: Television host and comedian Bill Maher performs at The Orleans Hotel & Casino July 2, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Expand

Bill Maher at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Comedian Bill Maher and his new rules are coming to Grand Prairie for a special standup comedy show. Maher, the longtime host of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, will be making jokes. The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

Santa at the Hilton Anatole

Summer is over, even for Santa. Jolly Old St. Nick and Mrs. Claus will head back home to the North Pole for Christmas after making a brief appearance at the Hilton Anatole pool this weekend. Mr. and Mrs. Claus are expected to be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be hanging out in a Christmas-themed cabana and giving out presents and treats.

Amadeus with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

See the Academy Award-winning movie Amadeus on the big screen with music performed live by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Chorus! Multiple performances are being held this weekend at the Meyerson Symphony Orchestra.

Florigami in the Garden at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Florigami in the Garden, is a six-month outdoor art exhibit which features 18 museum-quality sculptures inspired by origami. Some of the sculptures are more than 30 feet tall. The Exhibit will help mark the Japanese Garden's 50th Anniversary.

