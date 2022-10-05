article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, October 7

State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas will top this list until it closes. In addition to all the fried foods there are plenty of magic, animal, comedy and musical performances. On Friday, Thomas Csorba, Ryan Glenn, Jamie Lin Wilson and the Vandoliers will take the stage. Be sure to check our guides for the best food and new attractions at this year's fair.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's 17th Annual DanceAfrica

African heritage and culture will be on display this Friday and Saturday at the Moody Performance Hall. Local guest artists include the acclaimed Booker T. Washington High School, and the award-winning DeSoto A Cappella Choir and Varsity Women.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Mavericks Preseason Home Opener

After a thrilling run to the Western Conference Finals the Mavericks are looking to build on things for this season. Luka Doncic and the Mavs have their only home preseason game against the Magic Friday at 7:30. The season starts Oct. 19 against the Suns.

Tickets and Info Here

The Improvised Horror Movie at Dallas Comedy Club

October is spooky season, but it can also be pretty funny. The Improvised Horror Movie at the Dallas Comedy Club is back for its 9th year. Some of DFW's funniest improvisers use classic tropes and characters to make up a horror movie on the spot. There are shows this Friday and Saturday, and it is different every time!

Ticket and Info Here

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour, Night 2 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on September 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Saturday, October 8

Morgan Wallen at Globe Life Field

"The most wanted man in country" takes the stage at Globe Life Field in Arlington this Saturday for The Dangerous Tour. The CMA and ACM award winner is sure to put on a great show.

Tickets and Info Here

Red River Showdown in Fair Park

There is nothing like a Texas-OU showdown. One of college football's most famous rivalries comes to the Cotton Bowl on Saturday afternoon. This year's showdown is not as high stakes as most, it is the first time since 1998 that neither team is ranked.

Tickets and Info Here

OktoberFest at the Sons of Hermann Hall

The Deep Ellum bar is celebrating OktoberFest for the 20th year. There is beer, brats and a 20-piece Polka band. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Bill Bellamy at the Addison Improv

Stand-up comedian Bill Bellamy has been entertaining crowds for years. The inventor of the phrase "booty call" will be at the Addison Improv for shows Friday through Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, October 9

Frights‘n Lights at Riders Stadium in Frisco

Spooky season is officially here! All of October, the family fun Halloween event will have a hay maze, foam pit and plenty of other fun events. Frights‘n Lights is open this Saturday and Sunday, and will be open at various times and dates throughout the month, so be sure to check!

Tickets and Info Here

Denton Arts & Jazz Festival

The 42nd annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival comes to Quarkertown Park. The event runs Friday through Sunday. This year's headliners are the Dave Holland Trio on Friday, The Original Blues Brothers Band on Saturday and Brave Combo on Sunday.

Info Here

Day Out With Thomas in Grapevine

Thomas the Tank Engine makes his way to the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 you can take photos with Thomas and Friends inflatables, meet Sir Topham Hatt and take a train ride in his coaches. The event is perfect for little ones who love trains!

Tickets and Info Here

Beth Stelling at The Factory

Stand-up comedian Beth Stelling has been featured on Netflix's The Standups and HBO's TV show Crashing. Her one-hour special 'Girl Daddy' is on HBO Max. The hilarious comedian is bringing her show to The Factory in Deep Ellum for one night only.

Tickets and Info Here

Free Things to do this Weekend

Fall Crafts and Drafts Art Festival in Allen

The festival shows off some incredible art along with live music and complementary snacks. The event at Watters Creek runs Friday to Sunday.

Info Here

Keller Fall Fun Festival

The city of Keller is throwing a free festival outside its Town Hall on Saturday. There will be costume contests for kids and pets. There will also be vendors, games and some early trick or treating. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Info Here

Prismatica Kaleidoscope Experience at Stonebriar Center

Check out an art installation with 25 six-foot pivoting holographic prisms. The interactive exhibit opens on Friday and will be at Stonebriar until November 7.

Info Here