There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend.

Friday, October 14

State Fair of Texas

You know we have to talk about the State Fair. In addition to all of the fried food you can handle this weekend you can see Jason Boland & The Stragglers on Friday night, Fitz and the Tantrums on Saturday night and Night Ranger on Sunday. Before you make the trip be sure to check out our guide to discounts and deals.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Fan Festival at Irving Convention Center

A celebration of all things nerdy comes to Irving this weekend. From Friday to Sunday there will be exhibits, celebrities and lots of costumes from everything from comics and sci-fi to anime and gaming. HBO's House of Dragon star Matt Smith will make an appearance on Saturday.

Tickets and Info Here

J.B. Smoove at the Majestic

Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove brings his one of a kind stand-up act to Dallas. Check out his Physical Therapy tour.

Tickets and Info Here

Oktoberfest Southlake

This year marks 21 years of Oktoberfest celebrations in Southlake. More than 100,000 people are expected to visit from Friday to Sunday. The celebration includes German food and beer, as well as music and a Super Smash Bros. tournament.

Info Here

Saturday, October 15

Aretha: A Tribute at Meyerson Symphony Center

A musical tribute to the Queen of Soul is happening at the Meyerson this weekend. Broadway singer Capathia Jenkins and three-time GRAMMY nominee Ryan Shaw will hold shows Friday through Sunday singing all of Aretha Franklin's greatest hits.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Stars Home Opener at the American Airlines Center

The Dallas Stars season is here. On Saturday night the team with new coach Pete DeBoer takes on the Nashville Predators in their home opener.

Tickets and Info Here

First Annual West End Zombie Crawl

October is spooky season! A number of restaurants on Market Street in the West End District are participating in this special bar crawl. A Zombie Passport Guide gets you free drinks, plus there will be a costume contest and DJs playing.

Tickets and Info Here

Joe Pera at the Texas Theater

Mild-mannered stand-up comedian (and possible next James Bond?) Joe Pera brings his Summer in the Midwest and Rustbelt: Fall Everywhere Else Tour to Dallas. The creator of the Adult Swim show ‘Joe Pera Talks With You’ is holding two shows on Saturday night. Fellow stand-up Dan Licata will open.

Tickets and Info Here

View of American Jazz musician Roy Hargrove (1969 - 2018) as he plays trumpet during a concert performance, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, circa 1982. (Photo by Carolyn A. McKeone/Photo Researchers History/Getty Images)

Sunday, October 16

Dallas International Film Festival

The six-day festival starts Friday and runs through Thursday, Oct. 20, but Sunday is particularly important for one film. HARGROVE, a documentary about Jazz trumpet legend and Dallas native Roy Hargrove, follows his final tour. The documentary includes interviews of musical icons like Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock and Mos Def. Booker T. Washington High School, where Hargrove attended, is holding a showing on Sunday, the late musician's birthday.

Tickets and Info Here

World Master Chef Society Food and Wine Festival at the Dallas Arboretum

The 30th Annual International Food & Wine Festival comes to the Dallas Arboretum. There will be over 20 sampling tables, wine, beer and cocktails. All ticket sales will benefit the Dallas Opera Guild.

Tickets and Info Here

Freakers Ball 2022 at Dickies Arena

A concert for heavy metal lovers. Disturbed, Drowning Pool, Dorothy's New Years Day, Lockjaw and Mothership are all set to perform.

Tickets and Info Here

Make & Take: Death by Doughnuts in Plano

Have you ever wanted to make your own donuts? This is the class for you! The Central Market in Plano is teaching wannabe donut chefs how to make a variety of different flavors.

Tickets and Info Here

Free Things To Do This Weekend

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Watch Party at the AT&T Discovery District

Watch the biggest game of the season with fellow Cowboys fans! You can watch the game on the giant media wall. Outside alcohol is not allowed.

Info Here

Harvest Fest at Huffhines Park in Richardson

There's a flurry of fall fun in Richardson this Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival includes a marketplace for craftsmen, family activities, like pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe, and live music.

Info Here

Plano International Festival at Haggard Park

The largest, longest running multicultural festival in North Texas returns for its 18th year this Saturday. There is plenty of food, music and activities for the whole family.

Info Here