Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 14-16
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend.
Friday, October 14
State Fair of Texas
You know we have to talk about the State Fair. In addition to all of the fried food you can handle this weekend you can see Jason Boland & The Stragglers on Friday night, Fitz and the Tantrums on Saturday night and Night Ranger on Sunday. Before you make the trip be sure to check out our guide to discounts and deals.
Dallas Fan Festival at Irving Convention Center
A celebration of all things nerdy comes to Irving this weekend. From Friday to Sunday there will be exhibits, celebrities and lots of costumes from everything from comics and sci-fi to anime and gaming. HBO's House of Dragon star Matt Smith will make an appearance on Saturday.
J.B. Smoove at the Majestic
Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove brings his one of a kind stand-up act to Dallas. Check out his Physical Therapy tour.
Oktoberfest Southlake
This year marks 21 years of Oktoberfest celebrations in Southlake. More than 100,000 people are expected to visit from Friday to Sunday. The celebration includes German food and beer, as well as music and a Super Smash Bros. tournament.
Saturday, October 15
Aretha: A Tribute at Meyerson Symphony Center
A musical tribute to the Queen of Soul is happening at the Meyerson this weekend. Broadway singer Capathia Jenkins and three-time GRAMMY nominee Ryan Shaw will hold shows Friday through Sunday singing all of Aretha Franklin's greatest hits.
Dallas Stars Home Opener at the American Airlines Center
The Dallas Stars season is here. On Saturday night the team with new coach Pete DeBoer takes on the Nashville Predators in their home opener.
First Annual West End Zombie Crawl
October is spooky season! A number of restaurants on Market Street in the West End District are participating in this special bar crawl. A Zombie Passport Guide gets you free drinks, plus there will be a costume contest and DJs playing.
Joe Pera at the Texas Theater
Mild-mannered stand-up comedian (and possible next James Bond?) Joe Pera brings his Summer in the Midwest and Rustbelt: Fall Everywhere Else Tour to Dallas. The creator of the Adult Swim show ‘Joe Pera Talks With You’ is holding two shows on Saturday night. Fellow stand-up Dan Licata will open.
View of American Jazz musician Roy Hargrove (1969 - 2018) as he plays trumpet during a concert performance, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, circa 1982. (Photo by Carolyn A. McKeone/Photo Researchers History/Getty Images)
Sunday, October 16
Dallas International Film Festival
The six-day festival starts Friday and runs through Thursday, Oct. 20, but Sunday is particularly important for one film. HARGROVE, a documentary about Jazz trumpet legend and Dallas native Roy Hargrove, follows his final tour. The documentary includes interviews of musical icons like Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock and Mos Def. Booker T. Washington High School, where Hargrove attended, is holding a showing on Sunday, the late musician's birthday.
World Master Chef Society Food and Wine Festival at the Dallas Arboretum
The 30th Annual International Food & Wine Festival comes to the Dallas Arboretum. There will be over 20 sampling tables, wine, beer and cocktails. All ticket sales will benefit the Dallas Opera Guild.
Freakers Ball 2022 at Dickies Arena
A concert for heavy metal lovers. Disturbed, Drowning Pool, Dorothy's New Years Day, Lockjaw and Mothership are all set to perform.
Make & Take: Death by Doughnuts in Plano
Have you ever wanted to make your own donuts? This is the class for you! The Central Market in Plano is teaching wannabe donut chefs how to make a variety of different flavors.
Free Things To Do This Weekend
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Watch Party at the AT&T Discovery District
Watch the biggest game of the season with fellow Cowboys fans! You can watch the game on the giant media wall. Outside alcohol is not allowed.
Harvest Fest at Huffhines Park in Richardson
There's a flurry of fall fun in Richardson this Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival includes a marketplace for craftsmen, family activities, like pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe, and live music.
Plano International Festival at Haggard Park
The largest, longest running multicultural festival in North Texas returns for its 18th year this Saturday. There is plenty of food, music and activities for the whole family.
