There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Friday, January 6

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 13: The Josh Abbott Band performs before the college football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Iowa State Cyclones at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore Expand

Josh Abbott Band at Billy Bob's

The Lubbock-based band takes its show to the World's Largest Honky Tonk. Doors open at 6 p.m. with openers Bryan Lucas and Clayton Mullen playing before the band takes the stage at 10 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Safari Club at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

The convention for big game hunters is in Dallas this weekend. The event is one of the biggest fundraising events in Texas. The group says the event has raised millions of dollars for conservation, education and advocacy initiatives. The convention starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Info Here

Moonage Daydream at Texas Theatre

In early celebration of rocker David Bowie's birthday the Texas Theatre is showing the Brett Morgen documentary Moonage Daydream, which walks viewers through Bowie's career with narration from the man himself. Following the showing there will be David Bowie-themed karaoke with DJ Mr. Rid in the lobby.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, January 7

South Oak Cliff Championship Parade

Celebrate South Oak Cliff's second consecutive 5A Division II state title in style on Saturday. The team and head coach Jason Todd will be a part of the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start at For Oak Cliff on East Ledbetter Drive and go to South Oak Cliff High School on South Marsalis Avenue.

Info Here

Paul Varghese at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall in Dallas

There's no better way to get into the new year than a laugh! Paul Varghese has been making audiences chuckle across North Texas for years, opening for many of the comedy world's biggest names. Fresh off the release of his hour-long special on YouTube, Varghese is taking his talents to the Echo Lounge stage.

Tickets and Info Here

Fifty First Jokes at the Stomping Ground Comedy Theater in Dallas

Get to see some of the biggest up-and-coming names in the Dallas comedy scene tell their first jokes of the year! Both new and veteran stand-up comedians tell the first joke they've written for the new year.

Tickets and Info Here

Kraig Parker - The Ultimate Elvis at the Irving Arts Center

Celebrate Elvis' birthday (Jan. 8) a day early with a show from one of the best Elvis impersonators around! The show promises to feature all of your Elvis favorites.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, January 8

HOLLYWOOD, FL - DECEMBER 20: Afroman performs on stage at the Snoop Dogg Puff Puff Pass Tour at Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Fla on December 20, 2018 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images) Expand

Afroman at Haltom Theater

Musical artist and presidential candidate Afroman will be performing this Sunday at the Haltom Theater in Haltom City. The "Because I Got High" singer will perform on Sunday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Bluey's Big Play at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie

How about a little family fun? Bluey makes his move from TV to the stage for Bluey's Big Play Tour. Your kids can meet Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, Chilli, Muffid and more! There are shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

Ink Masters Tattoo Show at the Arlington Expo Center

Whether you are thinking about getting some ink or just appreciate the art Arlington is the place to be this weekend. More than 200 award-winning tattoo artists will be at the 5th Annual Arlington Texas Tattoo Expo. The show runs Friday through Sunday. There will be raffles giving away with more than $1,200 worth of free tattoos.

Tickets and Info Here