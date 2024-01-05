article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

All Weekend

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: Comedian Jay Pharoah performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on February 17, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

Jay Pharoah at Arlington Improv

Former SNL standout Jay Pharoah will be performing in Arlington all weekend. The comedian is known for his impressions of Barack Obama, Jay Z, Denzel Washington and more.

World of Barbie at Frisco's Stonebriar Centre

Get your chance to live in a Barbie World! You can go into the customizable doll closet, explore Barbie's Dreamhouse, hang out in her DreamCamper and more! The display will be open through February 8 at Stonebriar Centre.

Friday, January 5

Deep Ellum First Fridays

The monthly event will have a special moment this time around. Artist Jeremy Biggers will present his mural of Fort Worth musician Leon Bridges in the Dallas Mavericks City Edition jerseys that he helped design. The mural unveiling will be from 5 to 8 p.m. and coincide with a Mavs watch party at Dot's Hop House.

BOWIE-OKE at the Texas Theatre

The Texas Theatre is hosting a night of David Bowie fun! There will be a showing of the documentary Moonage Daydream, focusing on the singer's life followed by BOWIE-OKE where you can sing some of the star's famous hits.

Saturday, January 6

Polar Plunge in Little Elm

Get your year off to a very chilly start. People are hopping into the water at the Cove at The Lakefront in Little Elm. Everyone who buys a ticket will get a Polar Plunge T-shirt, hot chocolate and access to the after-party.

Monster Truck Wars at Fair Park Coliseum

They call it America's Wildest Monster Truck Show! There are two shows on Saturday, which include some superstar monster trucks, a real-life robot battle and even kid's power wheel races.

Kraig Parker at the Irving Arts Center

This Elvis impersonator really knows how to put on a show! The Elvis tribute act is a full Las Vegas-style show fit for The King.

Nasher First Free Saturdays

The Nasher Sculpture Center host a free day at the museum every first Saturday of the month. You can check out all the great art from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 7

FREE First Sundays: Access for All at Dallas Museum of Art

Starting this Sunday, ticketed exhibits at the museum will be free on the first Sunday of each month. The program will continue through the end of 2026.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Watch Party at Texas Live!

The Dallas Cowboys have a very important game for playoff seeding this Sunday. The Cowboys can lock up the #2 seed in the NFC with a win. That means a home playoff game! If you can't make it to the watch party you can always tune in on FOX 4.

