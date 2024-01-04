How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders - channel, stream, and more
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to win the NFC East with a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders
What: Dallas Cowboys (11-5) vs. Washington Commanders (4-12)
When: Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 3:25 p.m.
Where: FedEx Field
How to watch: In Dallas, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4. If you're outside the DFW area, you can catch it on all FOX stations throughout Texas. You can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network. NFL rules prohibit FOX 4 from streaming the game so, as much as we'd LOVE to stream the games here, we can't. Sorry.