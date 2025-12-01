Texas study backs $24.5B plan to convert US 287 to interstate

article

The Brief A new Texas DOT study finds that upgrading the entire 671-mile US 287 corridor to an interstate is economically feasible, projecting a creation of 46,885 jobs and $11.6 billion in GDP gains by 2050. The conversion, which would cost an estimated $24.52 billion, is projected to save drivers 44 minutes on average and relieve congestion on portions of I-10, I-20, and I-45. The project requires designation by the U.S. Congress and currently has no dedicated funding source, meaning it must compete with all other Texas highway improvement projects.



Imagine shaving nearly an hour off your trip while driving across Texas on a brand new, fully modern interstate. That dream may become a reality, as a new feasibility study shows upgrading US 287 into a major interstate is economically viable.

What we know:

Upgrading the entire US 287 corridor in Texas to an interstate is economically feasible and would generate $11.6 billion in economic gains and create over 46,000 jobs by 2050, according to a new analysis released by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The US 287 Interstate Feasibility Study, published in July 2025, evaluated a "Build" scenario against a "No-Build" baseline and concluded that conversion would significantly enhance mobility, safety, and economic connectivity across the state.

US 287 Corridor Study Area by Segment (Source: Texas Department of Transportation Interstate Feasibility Analysis and Findings)

Key projected benefits of converting the diagonal route include:

Economic Impact: A projected creation of 46,885 jobs corridor-wide by 2050, primarily within the professional, business, financial services, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries. Overall economic gains in gross domestic product (GDP) are estimated to be $11.6 billion in 2050.

Cost Savings: The upgrade is projected to save businesses and individuals a total of $5.4 billion statewide by 2050 in reduced travel times and costs for both passenger and freight traffic.

Travel Time: Drivers could expect to save an average of 44 minutes per vehicle when traveling the entire length of the corridor compared to the current system, primarily due to higher travel speeds and the removal of stops at intersections in towns.

Traffic Relief: Upgrading US 287 is anticipated to draw traffic away from other major routes, relieving congestion on portions of Interstate 45, Interstate 10, and Interstate 20. Daily traffic volumes along the US 287 corridor itself are projected to increase by 43 percent.

The 671-mile US 287 corridor links Amarillo in Northwest Texas to the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and connects down to the major military and commercial ports of Beaumont and Port Arthur in Southeast Texas.

The corridor serves as a critical artery for Texas' key economic engines, including energy production, maritime operations, agriculture, cattle, and timber industries. It also supports national defense, linking Power Projection Platform (PPP) and Strategic Highway Network (Strahnet) routes to strategic military ports.

What will it cost?

The construction cost to upgrade US 287 to an interstate was estimated at $30M per mile in 2022. These were high level cost estimates based on current information and could change in the future based on inflation, material and labor availability, technological enhancements, scope changes, and other factors.

The total cost for upgrading US 287 Corridor is $24.52 Billion, with $18.39 Billion for construction and $6.13 Billion for development. Additionally, the annual O&M cost is expected to be $183.9M.

What we don't know:

Despite the positive economic findings, the study highlights that the US 287 conversion faces major hurdles involving funding and political approval.

Political Uncertainty: The project cannot move forward without a critical legislative step: US 287 must first be designated as an interstate by the U.S. Congress.

Funding Gap: The construction cost to upgrade the corridor is estimated to be $24.52 Billion, including $18.39 billion for construction and $6.13 billion for development. TxDOT cautioned that there is currently no specific state or federal funding program set aside for building future interstate highways, meaning the project would have to compete for resources with all other Texas highway improvement projects.

Cost and Timeline Risk: The estimated cost of $30 million per mile was based on 2022 figures and could change substantially. The projected construction timeframe is 10 years, with work potentially beginning in 2041 and ending around 2050, but this timeline is entirely dependent on securing the necessary funding and approvals.