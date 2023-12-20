Dallas Museum of Art makes ticketed exhibits free on the first Sunday of each month

The Dallas Museum of Art is making a few changes to make the museum more accessible to the public.

Starting on January 7, 2024, ticketed exhibits at the museum will be free on the first Sunday of each month.

The program, called FREE First Sundays: Access for All, will continue through the end of 2026.

The DMA’s regular, permanent collection will be free to the public as well.

The DMA says the program was made possible by a funding initiative from the Art Bridges Foundation's Access for All program.

"Providing access to art for all is an essential tenet of our institution," said the DMA's Eugene McDermott Director Dr. Agustín Arteaga in a statement. "We are grateful to the Art Bridges Foundation for helping us expand upon our free general admission offerings to extend a welcoming hand to each and every corner of our community."

No ticket reservations will be required to attend.

Related article

Earlier this year, the DMA announced it would be reducing its hours and laying off 8 percent of its staff.

The museum said the changes were necessary to build a "sustainable future" after the economic hardship brought on by the pandemic.

