After a week of being stuck inside due to the bad weather there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 3

Ryan Bingham at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth

Country singer Ryan Bingham is at the World's Largest Honky Tonk for two shows this Thursday and Friday. Tickets have sold fast so you may have to get a little creative to see this hot show!

Tickets and Info Here

Twist & Shout – The Music of the Beatles

This weekend the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is holding some special shows celebrating the world's most popular band, The Beatles! Conductor Byron Stripling celebrates the Fab Four's journey through American from the Ed Sullivan Show to Shea Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets and Info Here

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 21: Comedian Sam Jay performs onstage during the Moontower Comedy Festival at the Paramount Theatre on April 21, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage) Expand

Sam Jay at the Arlington Improv

You may recognize Sam Jay from her HBO show ‘Pause with Sam Jay’ or ‘The Bust Down’ on Peacock. You can see the popular comic's standup act this Thursday through Saturday at the Arlington Improv!

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, Feb. 4

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo wraps up this Saturday! They will go out with a bang. On Saturday the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament will be held at Dickies Arena and country group Shane Smith and the Saints will perform.

Tickets and Info Here

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Sesame Street Live! at The Star in Frisco

The popular TV show comes to life! Your kids can see Elmo, Big Bird and the rest of the Sesame Street gang this weekend. Shows are being held Saturday and Sunday at the Ford Center at the Star.

Tickets and Info Here

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! at the Dallas Children's Theater

The popular children's book is now a play! There are multiple showings of the performance every weekend through Feb. 19. The show is perfect for kids 3 and up.

Tickets and Info Here

The Birthday Party Project Fundraiser at The Factory

The local charity which gives homeless children birthday parties to remember is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a huge fundraising bash at The Factory in Deep Ellum. The fundraiser/costume party will be Saturday night at 7:30.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, Feb. 5

Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Music Hall at Fair Park

The Julia Roberts classic makes the move from the screen to the stage. The romantic comedy made its North Texas debut at the Music Hall at Fair Park last week. The final performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Open at SMU

Some of the top tennis players in the world are coming to North Texas for the Dallas Open. Qualifying rounds for the tournament will be held on Sunday before the week-long tournament.

Tickets and Info Here

Charlotte's Web at Casa Mañana

The classic story is coming to the stage in Fort Worth! See Charlotte, Wilbur and the whole gang! There are multiple shows through February 19th.

Tickets and Info Here