article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Friday, December 2

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco

The Christmas season is in full swing at The Star in Frisco. The Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza will be held every Friday and Saturday from now until Christmas. The 20-minute show starts off with a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, followed by the lighting of The Star's 67-foot LED Christmas tree by a current or former member of the Cowboys. Admission and parking are free!

Tickets and Info Here

Elf in Burnett Park

Wrap up the kids and take them out for a movie! Elf is the movie of choice this Friday for Movie Nights in Fort Worth's Burnett Park. The movie starts at 7 p.m., but if you show up early you can see Santa! He'll be making an appearance at 5:30 p.m.

Info Here

Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie

There are plenty of lights to see in Grand Prairie. The in-car experience can let you see lots of lights, plus you can get photos with Santa, ride carnival rides, walk through a lit up forest and more. It opens every day at 6 p.m. through Dec. 31. Make sure you fill up your tank before you go!

Tickets and Info Here

ICE at the Gaylord Texan

After a two-year hiatus the Gaylord Texan is bringing back it's amazing ICE event. A team of 40 ice sculptors will carve more than 2 million pounds of ice to tell the story of The Polar Express. The carvers will work more than 12,000 hours on the project. Of course, it is not just the ice carving. The entire resort is decorated with more than 2 million lights, more than 15,000 ornaments and miles of garland. Plus, ice skating and snow tubing. The exhibit stays open through Jan. 1.

Tickets and Info Here

Holiday at the Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. There is a Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas and a musical tree. The exhibit opened on Thursday, Nov. 10 and will stay open through Dec. 31.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, December 3

USA vs. Netherlands World Cup Watch Parties

The US Men's National Team is officially in the knockout stage of the World Cup. Many people across North Texas will be waking up early to watch the game against the Netherlands. The game will start at 9 a.m. on FOX 4. You can also stream the games.

Info on Watch Parties Here

TCU vs. Kansas State at AT&T Stadium

It could be the biggest game ever for the Frogs football team. Third ranked TCU takes on Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. A win and the Horned Frogs will be in the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Holiday Parade

What is better than a free celebration of the holiday season! The parade starts at 10 a.m. in Downtown Dallas. If standing isn't your thing, you can buy bleacher tickets.

Tickets and Info Here

Klyde Warren Park's Annual Tree Lighting Celebration

This Saturday Klyde Warren Park is turning on the lights of the "Mayor's Tree." Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will light the tree around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, with a celebration from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The 48-foot tall tree has 37,520 LED lights and 3,836 multi-colored ornaments. More than 20,000 guests are expected to attend. The tree is expected to stay up until Jan. 9.

Info Here

The Colony Christmas Spectacular

The light show set to music can be seen every evening starting this Saturday through Jan. 1. You can watch Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.

Info Here

Enchant Christmas at Fair Park

You want Christmas lights? Oh yeah, they've got Christmas lights. Enchant Dallas says it is the world's largest holiday-themed light event. The 10-acre event features 4 million lights and a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree. You can also ice skate, see Santa and buy gifts and treats at the village marketplace.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, December 4

"Twas the Night Before…" by Cirque du Soleil at Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie

The amazing acrobats at Cirque du Soleil are holding their first-ever Christmas show. The show launched in 2019 in Chicago and New York, and it has been seen by nearly 300,000 fans. The classic story with a Cirque du Soleil twist comes to Texas for the first time. Shows will be held from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11.

Tickets and Info Here

The Nutcracker at Winspear Opera House in Dallas

Nothing says Christmas quite like The Nutcracker. Tchaikovsky's classic is being performed at the Winspear Opera House this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

Radiance! in Frisco and Weatherford

Texas's largest ice and light spectacular comes to Riders Stadium in Frisco and at Parker County Sheriff's Posse. The show is Frisco has a new ‘walk at your leisure’ layout that gives guests an opportunity to see characters from the movie Frozen! There is also Mount Frisco Ice Tubing, plenty of lights and real snowballs that you can throw at moving targets. The light experience in Weatherford is a drive-thru event with lots to see!

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Zoo Lights

The amazing zoo walkthrough returns this year after turning into a drive-thru event for the past 2 years due to the pandemic. The event is bigger than ever with more lights and light shows, new larger-than-life lighted animal lanterns, more than a dozen unique photo ops and Santa. The display will be open to the public through January 1.

Tickets and Info Here

Immersive Nutcracker at Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas

Immersive experiences are very popular right now. For nearly 130 years, The Nutcracker has enchanted children around the world, but now you have a chance to be inside the show. The musical's classic score plays while you and your family take a look at "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy." The show runs through Dec. 31.

Tickets and Info Here

The Happy Elf by Dallas Children's Theater

Harry Connick Jr.'s jazz musical comes to life this holiday season. The story of an elf with plenty of holiday spirit who comes into contact with the miserable town of Bluesville, where every child in on the naughty list! The shows are perfect for children 5 and up. Shows runs through Dec. 23.

Tickets and Info Here