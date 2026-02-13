Texas GOP chairman confident Republican voters will show up in November

The Brief The party that holds the White House has historically lost either the Senate or the House of Representatives during the midterm election. Texas Republicans have already seen a surprising loss in an election this year, with Democrat Taylor Rehmet winning a reliably Republican seat in January. Despite that loss, the chairman of the Texas GOP is confident Republican voters will show up when the votes matter the most in November.



Despite a surprising loss already in the 2026 election cycle, the chairman of the Texas GOP is confident Republican voters will turn out when the votes matter most in November.

What we know:

Republicans currently hold a majority in both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as the White House. But the party that holds the White House typically loses one of the two houses of Congress in the midterm election.

We've already seen an early example of that in Texas. In January, Democrat Taylor Rehmet won a special election runoff for Texas Senate District 9 in Fort Worth, a seat that has been held by Republicans for decades.

Rehmet beat Republican Leigh Wambsganss with 57% of the vote, despite his opponent having the backing of President Donald Trump and being outspent by a considerable margin.

He will have to win a full term for the seat in the November election under the runoff rules, but the shocking result has Democrats thinking of big things to come.

What they're saying:

Abraham George, chairman of the Texas GOP, told FOX 4's Steven Dial he's confident that the GOP will win back that Senate seat and others when the votes matter the most.

"People are looking at it and saying, we're kind of tired of this, a lot of the policies," Abraham told Dial. "Then you add personalities like Talarico. Who thinks Jesus is not really God, and quotes the Bible every three minutes he gets to do it. So they just can't come together on those, get behind these people anymore."

George also doesn't think that recent developments with ICE in Minnesota will negatively impact Republicans in the race.

"So I was at a town hall in South Texas. The biggest thing I heard was not about ICE. It was all about property tax." George said. "Because we asked, and I even kind of preempted in my speech saying, I know some of you may be looking at, and your neighbors are saying something bad about Republicans. And they said, no, we support legal immigration. We support deportation of illegal immigrants."

What's next:

Early voting starts Tuesday, Feb. 17 and goes until Feb. 27. Primary election day is on March 3.

