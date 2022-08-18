Things to do in Dallas this weekend: August 19-21

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Jason Aldean performs during Day 1 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Friday, August 19

Jason Aldean: Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour 2022 at Dos Equis Pavilion

One of the biggest names in country music is headed to Dallas. The ‘Dirt Road Anthem’ singer will be joined by special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

North Texas Fair & Rodeo

The popular event kicks off in Denton on Friday and runs through August 27. There will be live music, rodeos, livestock shows and more. The gates open Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Stand-Up Comedian Taylor Williamson at The Addison Improv

America's Got Talent favorite funnyman Taylor Williamson is holding shows in Addison from Thursday to Sunday.

Dallas Tattoo Arts Festival

Whether you are looking for ink or just enjoying the art you can enjoy this festival Friday-Sunday at Dallas Market Hall.

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Rob Schneider performs onstage during the 'Comedy in Your Car's' drive-In concert at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on August 28, 2020 in Ventura, California.

Saturday, August 20

Stand-Up Comedian Rob Schneider at the Arlington Improv

The former SNL castmember and frequent Adam Sandler collaborator takes his act to Arlington. Schneider is performing Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hot Trot Half Marathon, 10K, and 5k

The 5th annual run along White Rock Lake benefits the Assist the Officer Foundation.

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Freaks on Parade Tour at Dickies Arena

Rock and roller and filmmaker Rob Zombie makes a stop in Fort Worth.

Arlington Comic Fest

Comics, cosplay and lots of nerdy fun is headed to the Bob Duncan Center on Saturday and Sunday. More than 70 artists, authors, and vendors are expected to attend.

(Facebook/The Sneaker Travelers)

Sunday, August 21

The Sneaker Travelers at the Irving Convention Center

A must-see for sneakerheads. Pepole will be looking to sell, buy, and trade all kinds of shoes and other collectibles.

Hot Wings Challenge at Turning Point Beer

Can you handle the heat? Contestants have to eat increasingly spicy wings without taking a drink. The winner takes home a gift package worth over $150!

Slightly Stoopid at Toyota Music Factory

California bands Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth come together for their Summer Traditions Tour.

Candle Making Workshop at Celestial Beerworks

Drink beer and while making coconut and soy wax candles complete with your own fragrances and colors.

Free Things To Do This Weekend

Kids Movies and Concert in Little Elm, Saturday

Hang out by the water watching Moana and celebrating with a Luau! Food trucks will be available. Character meet and greets begin at 5 p.m., the movie starts at 6 p.m. (Note: The event is free, but you do have to pay to park)

'til Midnight at the Nasher, Friday

The event at the Nasher Sculpture Center happens each third Friday of the month and is always a hit. Live music is played in the Nasher Garden, with a poetry slam in between sets. At 9:30 p.m. the movie ‘I Get On Up: The James Brown Story’

DCC Super Sunday Improv Jam

Do you make everyone in your office laugh? Have you ever wondered what it would be like to get up on stage? Dallas Comedy Club offers a free Sunday improvised comedy show that anyone can join!

Oak Cliff Chess Club at the Wild Detectives

The free meet up of chess players happens from 6-9 p.m. every month.

