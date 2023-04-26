article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, April 28

Destination: Dinosaurs at the Dallas Zoo

Get transported back to prehistoric times with a new walk-through experience at the Dallas Zoo. More than 100 animatronic and static dinosaurs are coming to exhibits throughout the zoo. There will also be crafts, activities, fossil dig boxes and more. The experience opens to the public on Friday and stays open through September 30.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Kenny Loggins performs during SiriusXM Sets Sail with yacht rock performances from Kenny Loggins and Christopher Cross on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Kenny Loggins at Dickies Arena

Take a trip to the danger zone with Kenny Loggins' final concert tour. The "This Is It" tour comes to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Dallas International Film Festival

DIFF is back and so are your chances to watch a ton of great movies. Dallas Film is screening more than 100 films from Friday, April 28 to May 5 at the Violet Crown Cinema in West Village Uptown. This year's festival includes a documentary on NBA star Stephen Curry, the story behind the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, the anticipated movie Blackberry and a documentary about the life of actor Michael J. Fox and his struggle with Parkinson's.

Into The Woods at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theater

The popular play is now in Dallas! The fairy tale story has performances through April 30.

Saturday, April 29

March For Babies in Dallas

The March of Dimes March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement comes to Dallas this weekend to promote the health of mothers and babies. The walk looks to raise awareness for the efforts to lift-up communities for health equity and to make sure all moms have access to care. FOX 4 anchor/reporter Shannon Murray will be the emcee of this weekend's event.

Dallas Pets Alive Pup Crawl at Community Beer Company

Get some drinks and help animals in your community at the same time! The Dallas Pets Alive Pup Crawl will be this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Money raised by the event will go to the medical care of pets that are available for adoption. You can check in at Community Beer Company starting at 11 a.m. FOX 4's Sam Gannon will be there supporting the cause!

NFL Draft Day 5K at The Star

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to keep the energy going for the third day of the NFL Draft this weekend. The Dallas Cowboys are hosting a 5K at The Star in Frisco. Participants get an Official Cowboys Draft Day 5k t-shirt and a finisher medal.

Frisco Fair

The Frisco Fair opens this weekend! There will be rides, games, food, music and more. The fair is happening from April 28 to May 14. The fair will be set up at the intersection of Main Street and Frisco Street across from Toyota Stadium

Sunday, April 30

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails

The bluebonnets in Ennis are in bloom, but at this point they are past their peak. There are still plenty of flowers for your family to look at and, of course, take pictures in. The bluebonnet trails close this Sunday, so this weekend will be your last shot!

Tootsie at the Winspear Opera House

This Sunday, the Dallas run of the hit Broadway show Tootsie comes to an end. The Tony-winning comedy with hilarious songs. There are shows this Friday, Saturday and Sunday so take in a show before it leaves town!

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field

It is always an event when the Yankees are in town. See the first-place Texas Rangers take on the Yankees at Globe Life Field for the first time since Aaron Judge broke the AL home run record last year. The Yankees and Rangers are playing a 4 game series, starting Thursday and wrapping up on Sunday afternoon.

Thin Line Festival in Denton

A festival that celebrates movies, music and photos comes to Denton this weekend. The festival will be held this Wednesday through Sunday with events happening all across Denton.

