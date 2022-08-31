Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4

article

It's a long weekend and there is plenty to do in and around Dallas.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Friday, September 2

Riverfront Jazz Festival at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

Dallas music icon Erykah Badu headlines the show with a performance on Friday night. Shows continue Saturday and Sunday.

Texas Gospel Music Festival at the Eisemann Center in Richardson

Two days of gospel music is coming to Richardson. Friday night The Crabb Family, Triumphant Quartet, Comedian Mickey Bell and The Guardians will perform. Saturday Greater Vision, Lynda Randle and Legacy Five will take the stage.

Irving Las Colinas Jazz and Art Festival at the Irving Convention Center

What is more relaxing than three days worth of jazz? The acts will hit the stage at the Irving Convention Center Thursday through Saturday. Artists include Najee, Brian Simpson w/ Steve Oliver, Joe McBride and more.

Gay Softball World Series

More than 250 teams have come to Dallas to play at softball fields across the area. The event is called the largest annual, LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Games are being held through Saturday.

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 24: Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs during their Mercury Tour at Pine Knob Music Theatre on August 24, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Saturday, September 3

Imagine Dragons at Dos Equis Pavilion

The pop rock band behind the hits "Radioactive" and "Thunder" comes to Fair Park.

$3 Movie Day

To celebrate National Cinema Day many theater chains, including AMC, Regal, and Alamo Drafthouse, are offering movie tickets for just $3.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant and bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss are teaming up for a live tour. The duo released their record 'Raise The Roof' in November 2021.

Labor Day Family Fun Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum wants you out and about this weekend. Saturday through Monday they are holding all kinds of events, including concerts, craft beer tasting and family cooking classes.

(Source: Legacy Hall)

Sunday, September 4

Labor Day Weekend Luau at Legacy Hall

Plano's popular dining hall is going on island time for Labor Day weekend. There will be limbo, a pig roast, and even live hula and fire dancers. Plus, musical tributes to Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett.

Dallas Comedy Club One Year Anniversary

All weekend long the Deep Ellum club will be celebrating with some of its best improv and stand up comedy acts.

Goat Yoga at Toyota Music Factory

There is nothing like getting into child's pose with a small goat eating grass next to you.

Free Things To Do This Weekend

15th Annual Mid-Autumn Festival at the Asia Times Square Outdoor Plaza in Grand Prairie, Friday through Sunday

The celebration of the Asian holiday comes to Grand Prairie. The kid-centric celebration has goodie bags with lanterns, moon cakes, face painting and lots of performances. there is even a lantern competition.

Marfa Lights Festival

Okay, so this is a bit of a drive, but it could be worth it. The event runs Friday through Sunday there will be music, performances, and even a parade on Saturday to celebrate one of Texas's most interesting small towns.

Labor Day Parade in Downtown Garland

The weekend extends until Monday this week! Garland is holding its 76th Labor Day Parade through the Downtown area. The parade starts at 9 a.m.

