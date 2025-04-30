Suspect arrested after allegedly killing 66-year-old man with blunt object: police
GREENVILLE, Texas - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 66-year-old man who police say was struck in the head with a blunt object, according to Greenville police.
What we know:
Officers were dispatched to a welfare check on April 20 in the 2900 block of Hemphill Street in Greenville.
Inside the home, they found a 66-year-old man with head injuries. Investigators determined he had been struck with a blunt object.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries a week later.
Arrest of Greenville murder suspect
Thilan Herath Mudiyanselage
What's New:
On April 29, police obtained an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Thilan Herath Mudiyanselage. He was arrested the same day, taken to Hunt County Jail and charged with murder.
The case remains under investigation.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other or what type of object was used in the assault.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Greenville police.