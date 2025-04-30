Suspect arrested after allegedly killing 66-year-old man with blunt object: police

The Brief Thilan Mudiyanselage, 29, was arrested after allegedly killing a man in Greenville. The 66-year-old victim was found during a welfare check with head injuries that indicated he had been struck with a blunt object. Mudiyanselage was charged with murder and remains in Hunt County Jail.



A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 66-year-old man who police say was struck in the head with a blunt object, according to Greenville police.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to a welfare check on April 20 in the 2900 block of Hemphill Street in Greenville.

Inside the home, they found a 66-year-old man with head injuries. Investigators determined he had been struck with a blunt object.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries a week later.

Arrest of Greenville murder suspect

Thilan Herath Mudiyanselage

What's New:

On April 29, police obtained an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Thilan Herath Mudiyanselage. He was arrested the same day, taken to Hunt County Jail and charged with murder.

The case remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other or what type of object was used in the assault.