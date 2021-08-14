There have now been 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at Fair Park site

article

There have now been more than 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered at the vaccination site at Fair Park in Dallas.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the site has become the largest in the state of Texas.

The director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dr. Philip Huang, said he's seeing an upward trend of people getting vaccinated, with about 35,000 residents getting a shot last week.

But that number is far from the 50,000 shot peak the county has seen in the past.

Jenkins said masks alone will not beat the pandemic.

"Masks are not going to win the war against COVID. Vaccination is going to win the war against COVID," he said.

MORE: Coronavirus Coverage

"We've been out here since January. We've been through cold weather, we've been through rain, we've been through driving golf carts taking people through the parking lot, now it’s hot, but all of these people have been working tirelessly to make his happen," Dr. Huang said.

Advertisement

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department reports about 62% of Dallas County residents over the age of 12 have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.