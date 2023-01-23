The Tex Factor: Sight Flight

From the outside, Orbis International’s MD-10 looks like a regular aircraft, but on the inside, it’s the world’s only fully accredited mobile training hospital inside an MD-10.

The Flying Eye Hospital flies around the world to not only give sight-saving surgeries to patients that don’t have access to eye health care but to train doctors in those countries to be able to perform those surgeries themselves.

The Tex Factor takes you on the tour of this amazing hospital in the air… and you won’t see it anywhere else.

Plus, how Fort Worth’s Alcon Laboratories has helped keep the Flying Eye Hospital in the air for more than 40 years.