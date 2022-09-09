The Tex Factor: Hand Drawn Pressings

Dustin Blocker has spent most of his adult life in rock bands.

As a vocalist, he commanded audiences with his beautiful voice and lyrics. As an independent music label owner, he brought local musicians together and started a unique type of record label where the musicians barter services between themselves.

But all that was not enough to satisfy his quench to be successful in the music industry… until he had a vision of vinyl.

He and his business partner began as record brokers, helping facilitate vinyl record production for bands on their label, Hand Drawn Records. Two years later, they made the decision to go out on their own and open their vinyl record production company, Hand Drawn Pressings.

Located in Addison, Hand Drawn Pressings is now one of the largest and fastest growing vinyl producers in the country, working with top record labels and some of the biggest artists in the world.

The Tex Factor tells their story and shows viewers how they make vinyl records every day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.