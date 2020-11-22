The Potter's House Church adds virtual congregation option for those watching services at home

It was a nearly-empty sanctuary inside Dallas’ The Potter’s House Church on Sunday. It’s been that way since March.

“This has been a year, whether you’re conservative or liberal, this has been a year,” Bishop T.D. Jakes said during his service.

A year it’s been, indeed, but The Potter’s House had a new wrinkle to their virtual service.

“You get a sense of being back in church again,” said Frank Fryer, the church’s COO.

Fryer is speaking of its new virtual congregation. Dozens of members were projected on a screen behind Bishop Jakes while watching over Zoom.

The church has had virtual services, but church leaders said the virtual congregation makes worship feel one step closer to normal during these abnormal times.

Religious services are exempt from Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order that limits capacity to certain businesses.

Plenty of churches are open, but COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in North Texas.

That’s why Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley is urging churches to go back to online-only services, and he’s asked the governor for a meeting to discuss his concerns.

“It’s definitely a real deal, and people need to interact with people, bottom line,” Fryer said.

The Potter’s House leaders said some members are suffering from isolation fatigue, but they’ve also lost a number of members who have died from COVID-19.

Leaders said they’re looking to God for direction.

“Sometimes he tells you to be still, and this is one of those times you’ve got to be still,” Fryer added.

And, for now, they believe the virtual congregation wall is the best option for them.