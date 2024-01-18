Dallas podcaster behind 'The Bible Recap' shares her journey to the top of the charts

A Dallas woman's passion for the Bible has landed her the top spot on the Apple Podcast charts.

Tara-Leigh Cobble's podcast "The Bible Recap" has more than 300 million downloads.

Cobble says she made a discovery when talking to her friend about reading The Bible.

"That was the first time that I realized that it's a daily process of answering the questions," she said.

So she started a podcast. Cobble began "The Bible Recap" in 2019 with a very simple goal.

"My prayer when I started this 5 years ago was that 300 people would read the Bible with me. So this has blown all my hopes and dreams out of the water," she said.

The next morning, she was floored to open her email and see 300 messages from people in the U.S. and around the world.

Cobble works to make difficult passages in the Bible more relatable. She says the goal is to have people of all ages, even children, understand what they are reading.

The podcast, which is released in episodes that are only about 8 minutes apiece, can help people see scripture come alive.

"I don't just want them to read it and I don't just want them to understand it. I want them to love it," Cobble said.

The small podcast has since turned from one woman in an apartment to a full team of people.

In addition to the podcast, Cobble has written a book and study guides that go along with the show.