Texas winter storm: What happens if my flight is canceled?

The Brief If your flight is canceled because of weather, airlines will rebook you on another flight. Some airlines have issued travel advisories that allow passengers to change their flight date at no charge. Passengers should check with their airline and airport for the latest flight information.



As Texas prepares for a "severe" winter storm across the state, many travelers are wondering what might happen to their travel plans.

Major airlines have already started making plans for the weather, along with major airports in the region.

Still, flights can be delayed and even canceled because of weather.

What happens if my flight is canceled?

Airlines will rebook you on another flight if your flight is canceled. Usually this is on the same airline, but depending on the reason, some may be able to rebook you on a partner airline.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, if your flight is canceled, and you choose to forgo the trip you had planned, you're entitled to a refund for any unused portion of your flight – even if the flight is non-refundable.

In addition, you're also entitled to get your money back for any bag fees or extras, such as a seat assignment.

Some airlines offering travel waivers ahead of storm

Some airlines are offering travel waivers ahead of this weekend's storm and allowing passengers to rebook their flights without penalty.

American Airlines

Passengers with flights to, from or through certain airports between Jan. 23-25 may rebook without penalty. The tickets must have been purchased on or before Jan. 19 and all changes must be made by Jan. 25 for travel by Jan. 28. Details can be found on the American Airlines website.

Delta Air Lines

Passengers with flights to, from or through certain airports between Jan. 23-25 may rebook without penalty. New flights must be booked by Jan. 28 for travel no later than Jan. 28. More details can be found on Delta's website.

United Airlines

Passengers traveling to, from or through certain airports in Texas between Jan. 23-25 with a ticket purchased on or before Jan. 20 can reschedule their flight. The new flight must be on or before Jan. 29. More details can be found on United's website.

Spirit Airlines

Passengers traveling to, from or through certain airports between Jan. 23-25 can reschedule their flight. The new flight must be on or before Jan. 28. More details can be found on Spirit's website.

Southwest Airlines

Passengers traveling to, from or through certain airports between Jan. 23-26 can reschedule their flight. The new flight must be within 14 days of the original travel date. More details can be found on Southwest's website.

Is an airline required to provide me with a hotel room, food voucher, or other reimbursements for a canceled flight?

Airlines will not provide a hotel, food or other reimbursements if a delay or cancellation is outside the airline's control.

Weather is outside airline control.