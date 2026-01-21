article

The Brief Local airports are monitoring the upcoming winter storm in North Texas. Freezing temperatures and sleet could begin to affect flights starting as early as Thursday. Southwest has released a list of cities where scheduled service could be disrupted.



Local airports and airlines are closely watching the weather as a winter storm threatens to cause flight delays and cancellations this weekend.

What we know:

Both major Dallas airports are monitoring the forecasts to ensure safe operations.

Love Field says to check with your airline for potential cancellations and delays over the coming days.

Dallas Fort Worth Internation Airport (DFW) says they are working closely with the National Weather Service (NWS) to track the forecast and assess any potential impact on flights.

What they're saying:

An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX airplane takes off on a test flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, on December 2, 2020. - The Boeing 737 MAX is taking another key step in its comeback to commercial travel by attemp Expand

The FAA, which handles all air traffic, has more information on their winter weather plans on their website.

"The FAA provides a number of safety resources to inform and prepare all stakeholders. In addition to safety resources, the agency provides funding to support winter operations at the nation’s airports through the Airport Improvement Program."

Airlines release travel advisories

Multiple airlines have released travel advisories for Texas airports that may be impacted by winter weather this weekend.

Southwest flights scheduled to travel to or from Dallas (Love Field) (DAL), Houston (Hobby) (HOU) San Antonio (SAT), Austin (AUS), Amarillo (AMA), and Lubbock (LBB) could be impacted by the weather.

FILE - A Southwest Airlines plane approaches the runway. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

American Airlines flights going to or from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Austin (AUS), Houston George Bush (IAH), Lubbock (LBB), Midland/Odessa (MAF) and San Antonio (SAT) could see delays or cancellations.

Delta's airports that could be impacted are Austin (AUS), both Dallas airports (DFW and DAL), both Houston airports (IAH and HOU), and San Antonio (SAT).

Spirit Airlines says flights from Austin (AUS), Dallas (DFW), and San Antonio (SAT) could see impacted travel.

Frontier Airlines notes Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston George Bush (IAH), Austin (AUS) and San Antionio (SAT) could see flight changes, as well as El Paso (ELP).

Customers traveling this weekend are encouraged to check their flight status for delays, cancellations, and how to get a refund or reschedule your flight.

Dallas Weather Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North and Central Texas starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. An Extreme Cold Watch will also be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Tuesday afternoon, meaning the region could face nearly 100 hours of sub-freezing temperatures.

While the forecast remains susceptible to change, current data suggests a transition from cold rain to a wintry mix beginning Friday.

North of DFW (Sherman, Paris, Graham): Sleet is expected to begin Friday night, transitioning to mostly snow by Saturday. Arrival is likely after 2 p.m. Friday.

DFW Metroplex: Sleet is forecast to begin late Friday and continue into Saturday morning, ending as snow Saturday night. The most likely arrival time for the wintry mix in Dallas is 6 p.m. Friday.

South of DFW (Waco, Palestine, Killeen): Freezing rain is expected Friday night, transitioning to sleet by early Saturday. The mix will likely arrive after 10 p.m. Friday.