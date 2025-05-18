Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Funnel clouds, large hail seen in North Texas on Sunday night

Published  May 18, 2025 9:50pm CDT
Severe Weather
Severe weather moved through North Texas on Sunday night.

Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the night.

Several FOX 4 viewers sent photos and video of the storms.

Funnel Cloud Video in North Texas

Funnel cloud in Santo, Texas

Funnel cloud in Santo, Texas

FOX 4 viewers Charlize and Chris Trevizo shared video from Sunday night’s tornado-warned storms in Santo.

Santo funnel clouds

Santo funnel clouds

Video from Jeremy and Marisol Lewis shows two funnel clouds in Santo, Texas on Sunday, May 18.

Funnel cloud sighting in Ranger, Texas

Funnel cloud sighting in Ranger, Texas

Courtesy: David Cassel

Gordon storms

Gordon storms

Storms in Gordon.

Severe weather in Santos, Texas

Severe weather in Santos, Texas

Courtesy: Keshia Carlton

Severe Thunderstorm Damage in Denton County

(Courtesy: Rosie Bernal)

Heavy rain in Denton

Heavy rain in Denton

Heavy rain is fell in Denton on Sunday night as storms moved through the area. Video courtesy: bridget_in_rl.

Lightning takes down Flower Mound power lines

Lightning takes down Flower Mound power lines

FOX 4 viewer Marian Orchard says lightning took down power lines near her Flower Mound home.

 

Hail size across Palo Pinto County

(Courtesy: Stacy Chenault)

Funnel clouds and storms in Palo Pinto County

Santo, Texas (Courtesy: Josh Roach)

Hood County 

Stockton Bend (Courtesy: Stephanie Reagan)

The Source: Information in this article was provided by FOX 4 viewers.

