'Texas Twinkie' with sweet glaze recipe

By
Published  May 1, 2025 12:08pm CDT
FOX 4

Is your mouth watering looking at that big bundle of Texas joy? Ours too. The Original Roy Hutchins Barbeque general manager Zack Hutchins joins Good Day to show viewers how to make the famous 'Texas Twinkie' with sweet glaze.

Texas Twinkie Recipe from Hutchins BBQ

Ingredients:

  • Jumbo Jalapeño
  • Cream Cheese
  • Prime Brisket
  • Thick-Cut Bacon
  • Coarse black pepper
  • Salt
  • Sugar
  • Optional: Sweet glaze

Directions:

Step 1: Make T-Cut on Jalapeño and take out all seeds and the stem

Step 2: Put the jalapeños in the oven for 5 minutes at 250 degrees

Step 3: Put the jalapeño in an ice bath for 15 minutes

*Note: Put sugar in the ice bath to help kill some heat

Step 4: Stuff cream cheese in the base of jalapeño and cover the bottom fully

Step 5: Stuff the chopped brisket on top of cream cheese overflow a little bit

*Note: Aiming for a 50/50 split cream cheese and brisket

Step 6: Wrap with the bacon and fully cover apply toothpicks as needed to keep the twinkie wrapped

Step 7: Apply a blended mix or 1:2 ratio corse black pepper:salt lightly cover all sides

Step 8: Smoke for 3 hours at 225

*Note: Flip halfway through to cook evenly

Step 9: Flame grill twinkie to finish off bacon to your liking

Step 10: Remove toothpicks and serve!

