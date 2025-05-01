'Texas Twinkie' with sweet glaze recipe
Texas Twinkie Recipe from Hutchins BBQ
Ingredients:
- Jumbo Jalapeño
- Cream Cheese
- Prime Brisket
- Thick-Cut Bacon
- Coarse black pepper
- Salt
- Sugar
- Optional: Sweet glaze
Directions:
Step 1: Make T-Cut on Jalapeño and take out all seeds and the stem
Step 2: Put the jalapeños in the oven for 5 minutes at 250 degrees
Step 3: Put the jalapeño in an ice bath for 15 minutes
*Note: Put sugar in the ice bath to help kill some heat
Step 4: Stuff cream cheese in the base of jalapeño and cover the bottom fully
Step 5: Stuff the chopped brisket on top of cream cheese overflow a little bit
*Note: Aiming for a 50/50 split cream cheese and brisket
Step 6: Wrap with the bacon and fully cover apply toothpicks as needed to keep the twinkie wrapped
Step 7: Apply a blended mix or 1:2 ratio corse black pepper:salt lightly cover all sides
Step 8: Smoke for 3 hours at 225
*Note: Flip halfway through to cook evenly
Step 9: Flame grill twinkie to finish off bacon to your liking
Step 10: Remove toothpicks and serve!