'Texas Twinkie' with sweet glaze recipe

Texas Twinkie Recipe from Hutchins BBQ

Ingredients:

Jumbo Jalapeño

Cream Cheese

Prime Brisket

Thick-Cut Bacon

Coarse black pepper

Salt

Sugar

Optional: Sweet glaze

Directions:

Step 1: Make T-Cut on Jalapeño and take out all seeds and the stem

Step 2: Put the jalapeños in the oven for 5 minutes at 250 degrees

Step 3: Put the jalapeño in an ice bath for 15 minutes

*Note: Put sugar in the ice bath to help kill some heat

Step 4: Stuff cream cheese in the base of jalapeño and cover the bottom fully

Step 5: Stuff the chopped brisket on top of cream cheese overflow a little bit

*Note: Aiming for a 50/50 split cream cheese and brisket

Step 6: Wrap with the bacon and fully cover apply toothpicks as needed to keep the twinkie wrapped

Step 7: Apply a blended mix or 1:2 ratio corse black pepper:salt lightly cover all sides

Step 8: Smoke for 3 hours at 225

*Note: Flip halfway through to cook evenly

Step 9: Flame grill twinkie to finish off bacon to your liking

Step 10: Remove toothpicks and serve!