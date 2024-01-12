Texas To-Do List: Armor Brewing Co.

Looking for an ideal spot for a fancy date night or a family lunch? Look no further than Armor Brewing Co. in Allen, as this place always has something brewing.

Mike and Jenn Todryk, the star of HGTV's "No Demo Reno," started Armor Brewing after launching Armor Coffee Co.

Armor Brewing is not just a full-scale brewing operation but also a full-service restaurant and bar, serving as a community connection point.

"Everything in Armor is built through experience. Right? So, whether you're in this taproom, you're having a beer with a buddy, or on a date night with your significant other, or want to just come hang out and play darts with people. We have places for each individual or group or couple to build to have something that's for them," said owner Mike Todryk.

Armor Brewing has live bands on Fridays and Saturdays and a large grass area that is great for kids.

You may come to the brewery for their 24 tap selection, but don't overlook their food menu.

"We are making everything scratch. This is a true scratch kitchen. And likewise, we brew everything in-house here. We use really great ingredients. We manage and handle our water filtration system with precision because it's really important," Todryk said.

Every purchase you make at Armor Brewing actually helps someone in need.

"1% of all proceeds will go towards a charitable outreach. I want time for my employees and then profits to be able to go back to the place that matters the most and are two targets are Children Advocacy and Veteran and First Responder Outreach," Todryk explained.

The two organizations are held close to Armor Brewing's Heart, especially because their brand has such a strong veteran component.

"We say ‘brewed by veterans, enjoyed by everyone.’ And it's the truth. I'm a prior armor officer, hence the name armor. And it's sort of a nod to my past as a military officer. But my head brewer Brian actually a prior veteran as well. Haley, who is our marketing director, she's a prior Blackhawk pilot. So yeah, pretty cool," Todryk said.

Even though it is a brewery, it is family-friendly.

"We love families coming here. It's really we encourage it. We want people to come and have a place to be with their family. Generally speaking, around 9 p.m., most of the kids are leaving anyway and we do stay open till midnight on the weekends. So, we're seeing the older crowd coming in. In the end, you know, the people that are 21 plus hang out here," said Todryk.

Armor Brewing constantly has something going on, so we recommend checking their website and social media for updates.

"We have music every weekend, we're having a dart league, we’ll have a pickleball league over here. We'll eventually going to have trivia nights and things like that. We’ll be bringing people in on the off nights to go have a lot of fun," Todryk said.

