50 North Texas teachers flagged in statewide test cheating scandal

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is investigating whether 50 North Texas teachers were involved in a statewide teacher certification scheme.

The TEA released a list of the North Texas teachers whose certifications were flagged due to suspicious test-taking activities in Houston. At least six are Dallas ISD employees.

"A total of six employees were confirmed. The district is fully cooperating with TEA during their investigative process," Dallas ISD spokesperson Robyn Harris said.

Dallas ISD did not clarify whether disciplinary actions would be taken against the six employees.

The district also did not comment on the status of the other three employees flagged on the TEA's list.

The flagged teachers represent more than 50 schools across 21 districts in North Texas, including:

Allen ISD: 1

Arlington ISD: 3

Cedar Hill ISD: 1

Crowley ISD: 2

Dallas ISD: 9

DeSoto ISD: 1

Duncanville ISD: 8

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD: 1

Everman ISD: 1

Fort Worth ISD: 5

Garland ISD: 1

Irving ISD: 2

Lancaster ISD: 2

Mansfield ISD: 2

Mesquite ISD: 2

Mineral Wells ISD: 1

Palestine ISD: 1

Princeton ISD: 2

Red Oak ISD: 1

Richardson ISD: 2

Waxahachie ISD: 2

The full list of educators under investigation includes:

In October, prosecutors charged three Houston ISD employees and two other Texas teachers with running a million-dollar teacher certification cheating scheme.

Aspiring teachers statewide reportedly paid to have others take certification exams for them in Houston. The TEA found that those who failed the certification test would pass after taking it in Houston.

"We know at least 400 tests were taken, and 200 teachers were falsely certified," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.

Ogg said much of the money went to Vincent Grayson, a longtime basketball coach at Houston ISD and the alleged ringleader of the scheme. Grayson reportedly made $1.09 million in profits.

Houston ISD Assistant Principal Nicholas Newton is accused of taking tests for aspiring teachers and earning $188,000 in the process. Another assistant principal allegedly recruited teachers, charging around $1,000 per test, and made about $90,000. Test proctors acting as ‘lookouts’ earned $250 per test, totaling about $125,000.

The three Houston ISD employees were arrested, placed on administrative leave, and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Ogg also revealed that two of the falsely certified teachers were sexual predators who gained access to underage students. It is unclear if those teachers worked for Houston ISD or elsewhere in Texas.