Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
5
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 1:43 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County

Texas tax-free weekend helps families save money on school supplies and more

By
Published 
Consumer
FOX 4

Save Me Steve: Back-to-School Gear

As the school year begins, there are a lot of things your student could use to help make it a great year. Consumer reporter Steve Noviello shares his favorite products for students at every age.

DALLAS - Families still looking for school supplies and new clothes will save some money during Texas’ Tax-Free Weekend.

Starting Friday, qualified items like new clothes, shoes, backpacks, paper, and pens that sell for less than $100 can be purchased without sales tax.

Some other items for the family like baby diapers, scout uniforms, children’s costumes, and certain work clothes also qualify.

Items like computers, textbooks, software, subscription boxes, specialty sports gear, jewelry, watches, purses, and luggage do not qualify. 

The Purchases can be made in-person at stores or online through sites like Amazon.

The annual sales tax holiday ends at midnight Sunday.

For more information on what items qualify, visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/.