Texas tax-free weekend helps families save money on school supplies and more

Families still looking for school supplies and new clothes will save some money during Texas’ Tax-Free Weekend.

Starting Friday, qualified items like new clothes, shoes, backpacks, paper, and pens that sell for less than $100 can be purchased without sales tax.

Some other items for the family like baby diapers, scout uniforms, children’s costumes, and certain work clothes also qualify.

Items like computers, textbooks, software, subscription boxes, specialty sports gear, jewelry, watches, purses, and luggage do not qualify.

The Purchases can be made in-person at stores or online through sites like Amazon.

The annual sales tax holiday ends at midnight Sunday.

For more information on what items qualify, visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/.