Texas Supreme Court puts questioning over transgender mailers on hold

The Brief The Texas Supreme Court has paused proceedings in a case involving mysterious mailers about transgender resources that were addressed to "students" of the households they were sent to. Friday's stay temporarily pauses questioning while justices review the petition for a writ of mandamus and a separate request for temporary relief. The move comes after a Travis County judge ruled that attorneys for the Transgender Education Network of Texas can question the people behind the mystery mailers.



The Texas Supreme Court has paused proceedings in a case involving mysterious mailers about transgender resources that were addressed to "students" of the households they were sent to.

The move comes after a Travis County judge ruled that attorneys for the Transgender Education Network of Texas, or TENT, can question the people behind the mystery mailers that have created a lot of anger and confusion in Texas just days before the midterm elections.

Friday's stay temporarily pauses questioning while justices review the petition for a writ of mandamus and a separate request for temporary relief.

One of the pamphlets that were sent. (Hungarian official retracts comparing George Soros to Hitler)

Political mailers on transgender resources show up addressed to ‘students’

The backstory:

The mailers about transgender resources were addressed to students in thousands of Texas households. The mailers repeatedly reference TENT. The groups said it had no affiliation with the sender.

The Transgender Education Network, the organization named on the mailers, denied sending them. TENT filed a petition in an Austin court for discovery to find out who is behind them. The judge granted their request.

The mailers appear to have a fake return address with the sender’s name of Texas Transgender Student Union. That organization was just formed in September in Wyoming.

Chris Hilton, an Austin attorney who previously worked for Ken Paxton in the Texas Attorney General’s Office, represents that Wyoming LLC. He filed an appeal against TENT’s petition.

In court documents, Hilton argued his client wants to keep their identity hidden and has a First Amendment right to remain anonymous.

Featured article

Deposition links transgender texts to Republican group

The mailers started appearing in mailboxes after reports of a mass text message campaign with similar messaging that linked to resources on TENT's website.

The Texas Tribune reports that during a deposition Thursday, the messaging company that sent the texts said they were sent on behalf of a national Republican caucus fund.

The "Republican Women Caucas Fund" and an individual named John Braun were listed as the senders of the texts, according to the deposition from messaging company Infobip.

A spokesperson for the Republican Women's Caucus Fund said the group had no involvement in the text messages or mailers.

What they're saying:

"The Republican Women’s Caucus Fund (RWCF) has had absolutely no involvement in the text messaging or direct mail activities at issue in Texas. We did not authorize, fund, direct, coordinate, or participate in these activities in any capacity," the group's spokesperson said on X. "RWCF has been wrongfully named in this lawsuit. We categorically reject these false allegations and are pursuing all available legal remedies to protect our organization and hold those responsible accountable."

People started reporting the mailers after reports of the text messages.

According to the Tribune, Infobip said it had no knowledge of maintaining a business relationship with the organization that sent the mailers.

It is not clear if the Caucus Fund and Braun were also involved in sending the mailers.