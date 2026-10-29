TEXRail breaks ground on $270 million extension to Fort Worth's Medical District

The Brief Trinity Metro's TEXRail is breaking ground on a $270 million TEXRail extension Thursday. The extension will connect Fort Worth's Near Southside and Medical District to downtown and DFW Airport. The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. at the future station site.



Trinity Metro's TEXRail is one step closer to bringing a new stop to Fort Worth. Crews will break ground on the $270 million extension project on Thursday morning.

Expanding Transit Access

What we know:

The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. at the future station site, located at 1308 Leslie St.

Trinity Metro President and CEO Rich Andreski will host the event.

Scheduled speakers and special guests include U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Fort Worth Councilmember Elizabeth Beck.

The 2.1-mile extension will connect the city's Near Southside and Medical District to downtown Fort Worth and DFW International Airport.

The Near Southside serves as one of Fort Worth's largest employment centers.

The transit extension is an effort to expand access to jobs and education in the city, officials said.

Baylor Scott & White Health donated 1.76 acres for the station site.

What they're saying:

"The Medical District and Near Southside are building Fort Worth’s future right now," Andreski said. "TEXRail isn’t creating that momentum; it’s connecting to it and amplifying its growth."

Andreski added that the collaboration with Baylor Scott & White strengthens the connection between the employment center and the people, businesses and communities that contribute to its success.

"At Baylor Scott & White, we are committed to removing barriers that can stand between people and the care they need," said Charles Williams, president, Baylor Scott & White – DFW West Region. "Investing in solutions that make it easier for patients, families and team members to reach our facilities is an investment in better health, stronger communities and a better experience for everyone we serve. As our region continues to grow, we believe access to high-quality care should be convenient, connected and centered around the needs of the people who rely on us every day."