Nearly 200 arrested in North Texas as part of FBI Dallas 'Summer Heat 2.0' operation

The Brief FBI Dallas and its North Texas law enforcement partners arrested 186 individuals as part of an initiative to combat violent crime titled ‘Summer Heat 2.0.' The operation resulted in 49 child victims being identified or located, 121 illegal firearms recovered, and multiple kilograms of illegal drugs recovered between June 1 and Sept. 20. Nationwide, Summer Heat 2.0 resulted in nearly 9,000 arrests and over 1,400 child victims being identified or located.



A summer crime operation in North Texas resulted in nearly 200 arrests and multiple child victims being identified or recovered, FBI Dallas announced on Tuesday.

Summer Heat 2.0

What we know:

On Tuesday, FBI Dallas announced the results of ‘Summer Heat 2.0,' an operation targeting violent crime in North Texas that ran from June 1 to September 20.

The operation resulted in 186 arrests, 49 child victims being identified or located, and the seizure of 121 illegal firearms, 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, and 33 kilograms of cocaine.

FILE-A member of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) poses for an illustrative photo during a press conference. (Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

During the operation, North Texas law enforcement officials secured 71 convictions and obtained 169 indictments against violent crime suspects.

Nationally, the operation resulted in 8,927 arrests, recovered 5,013 illegally possessed weapons, and seized 27,512 kilograms of cocaine as well as 687 kilograms of fentanyl: an amount equal to 52 million lethal doses. 1,410 child victims were located or identified.

The operation was first launched in the summer of 2025 to reduce violent crime.

What they're saying:

"At the core of the FBI’s violent crime strategy are the partnerships we maintain with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. By leveraging these relationships, we made significant progress on reducing violent crime in North Texas," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "Fighting crime is a responsibility we all share. The FBI remains committed to working with our partners to make our communities safer."