Former Prosper youth softball coach sentenced to 50 years without parole for child sexual abuse

article

The Brief Ex-Prosper youth softball coach Michael Angel Garcia, 37, was sentenced to 50 years in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child. Prosecutors said Garcia abused the victim from ages 6 to 14, with the crimes coming to light after DNA confirmed he fathered her child. Investigators matched DNA at Garcia's home and uncovered incriminating phone searches before catching him in Hillsboro as he tried to flee to Mexico.



A former youth softball coach from Prosper was sentenced to 50 years in prison without parole for the continuous sexual abuse of a child, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Thursday.

Former youth coach gets 50 years

Michael Angel Garcia, 37, was convicted by a Collin County jury of continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 and sexual assault of a child. State law mandates that sentences for continuous sexual abuse of a child be served without eligibility for parole.

Authorities said Garcia leveraged his role as a longtime softball coach to gain ongoing access to the victim, sexually abusing her from the age of 6 until she reached 14.

Related article

Years of abuse exposed by pregnancy

What we know:

The abuse came to light on Aug. 25, 2025, when the child's family and medical personnel contacted law enforcement after discovering she was pregnant. Subsequent DNA testing confirmed Garcia was the father.

During a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, the victim detailed years of abuse. Prosper Police Detective Seth Cockerham executed a search warrant at Garcia’s residence, recovering DNA evidence that corroborated the child’s account. Investigators also recovered evidence from Garcia’s phone, including internet searches regarding how to terminate a pregnancy.

Garcia was later apprehended in Hillsboro, Texas, while attempting to flee to Mexico.

What they're saying:

"This man used his position as a child’s youth softball coach to sexually abuse her for years, beginning when she was six years old," Willis said in a statement. "The abuse continued until she became pregnant with his child. A jury convicted him, and he was sentenced to 50 years without parole. Those who abuse children while in a position of trust will be held accountable."

Judge Richard Davis presided over the trial and handed down the sentences, which include 50 years for the continuous sexual abuse conviction and 20 years for the sexual assault charge. The sentences will run concurrently.