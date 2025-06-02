Texas State Trooper chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Dallas
DALLAS - A Texas Department of Public Safety chase concluded with a multi-vehicle crash after a motorcycle collided with a car, according to Dallas police.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a crash at Regal Row and North Stemmons Freeway around 4 a.m. Monday.
Officers found a motorcycle and car had collided, leaving the motorcycle driver with serious injuries. The driver was transported to a local hospital. The car's driver was uninjured.
Source: Terry Van Sickle
Investigators determined the crash occurred during a TxDPS pursuit.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcycle driver. It is also unclear what initiated the TxDPS chase.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene of the crash.