Texas State Trooper chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Dallas

A Texas Department of Public Safety chase concluded with a multi-vehicle crash after a motorcycle collided with a car, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a crash at Regal Row and North Stemmons Freeway around 4 a.m. Monday.

Officers found a motorcycle and car had collided, leaving the motorcycle driver with serious injuries. The driver was transported to a local hospital. The car's driver was uninjured.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Source: Terry Van Sickle

Investigators determined the crash occurred during a TxDPS pursuit.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcycle driver. It is also unclear what initiated the TxDPS chase.