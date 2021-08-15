Texas State Capitol closed to visitors after flooding

Not even the Texas State Capitol grounds are immune to the effects of mother nature.

Sunday afternoon, as rain poured in Downtown Austin, parts of the Texas State Capitol extension have begun to flood.

Sloan Byerly, Chief of Staff for State Representative Travis Clardy, captured video from inside the building showing ankle-high water with more pouring in through the skylights.

The Capitol building is currently closed as crews continue to work to address the flooding.

Barely an hour after the initial report of flooding, a FOX 7 crew on-site confirms that cleanup efforts are well underway and much of the standing water was continuing to be suctioned.

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that his office was working alongside the State Preservation Board to address the flooding saying: "It’s all hands on deck.

There is no word yet on whether any significant damage was sustained due to the flooding.

