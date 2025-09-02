Texas Special Session may end early, leaving key bills in limbo

The Brief Texas lawmakers are in their second special session, which could end sooner than expected, with some wanting to adjourn this week. The session is focused on legislation related to the deadly Central Texas floods, including bills on emergency plans for overnight camps and flood plain safety. Important bills on property taxes and a THC ban remain unresolved, and it's unknown if Governor Abbott will call for a third special session.



Last week, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick signaled that tomorrow could be the final day of the session.

It does not appear that’s happening, but it could be sooner than others expected.

What we know:

Work remains for Texas lawmakers during the legislature’s second special session of the summer. It began on August 15, and it can continue up to 30 days.

FOX 4 has learned some lawmakers in the house and senate want to adjourn this week, while plenty of bills sit in limbo.

Last week during an August 27 Senate meeting, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said the plan was to be finished this week.

"Because our plan is to be out of here next Wednesday," said Patrick.

Local perspective:

Legislative priorities revolve around fallout from the July 4th flooding in Central Texas, which killed more than 130 people, including more than two-dozen girls at Camp Mystic.

"Somebody needs to develop some standards in the flood plains, particularly around infrastructure and buildings," said Conservation Director, Cyrus Reed.

On Tuesday, House Bill 1 passed a senate committee and is now heading to the full senate. The bill would require overnight kids’ camps to develop and submit emergency plans to the state and require camps to tell parents if they're located in a flood plain.

Senate Bill 1, which could ban camp licenses if housing is in a river floodplain, is scheduled to be heard by the full house on Wednesday.

"We need to make sure that there are no cabins in the floodway."

Dig deeper:

Last week, the House and Senate unanimously approved a bill requiring a state agency to roll out outdoor-warning siren requirements, but a handful of emergency response and funding bills remain.

While the session was called to primarily address flood and disaster preparedness, new congressional maps took priority while debate continued on property taxes, and a renewed THC ban the governor had already vetoed earlier this year.

What's next:

Governor Abbott has not signaled whether he’d call a third session, but he has the power to do so.

The Texas house is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.